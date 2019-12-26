﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

12 New Year’s Eve dresses guaranteed to wow

Outfits to make you stand out this NYE

...
12 New Year’s Eve dresses guaranteed to wow
You're reading

12 New Year’s Eve dresses guaranteed to wow

1/13
Next

The surprising similarity between Duchesses Kate and Meghan's Christmas photos that you might have missed
holly
1/13

Even if you’re all partied-out, chances are you need a show-stopping outfit for New Year’s Eve. If you're looking for the perfect party dress that's flattering, without being OTT, we've found some great dresses. And yes, we're looking to Holly Willoughby for some style inspiration, and so, we’re here to help. If you’ve got absolutely no inspiration for this year’s outfit, then look no further. We’ve scoured the shops to find the best high street and designer dresses this winter. Find your favourite below…

ms-polka-dot-dress
2/13

M&S

Smock dresses are still a favourite for this season, and Marks & Spencer has the perfect monochrome one for NYE. Add some sparkle with a belt and jewellery, or wear it plain with black boots and tights if you’re feeling chilly.

BUY NOW

Slip midi dress, £20, M&S

topshop dress for New Year's Eve
3/13

Topshop

This dress looks cool and comfortable - our favourite combination. We'll be styling it exactly like the model, and will throw on a leather jacket over the top. 

BUY NOW

Black and white wrap dress, £39, Topshop

river island dress for New Year's Eve
4/13

River Island 

This is an online exclusive but we absolutely love the vivid colour and the star print design. 

BUY NOW

Star print dress, £36, River Island

selfridges-dress-1
5/13

Selfridges

Floral, but with a twist, this dress is perfect for every season. Buy it now and wear it all through the coming months for a purchase that pays you back in cost-per-wear.

BUY NOW

Floral print velvet midi dress, £260, Rotate Birger Christensen @ Selfridges

Ted Baker dress for New Year's Eve
6/13

Selfridges

Ted Baker does some of the best dresses around, and this is one we’d recycle and wear all year round. Bonus: there’s plenty of room for buffet eating!

BUY NOW

Haylow metallic print midi dress, £113, Ted Baker @ Selfridges

asos new year's eve dress
7/13

ASOS

Always a great option if you have an occasion, ASOS has NYE dresses aplenty online. This simple pink chevron style is affordable and can be worn for weddings, parties and more.

BUY NOW

Pleated batwing midi dress, £45, ASOS

Ted Baker dress for New Year's Eve
8/13

Ted Baker

This stunning metallic dress is bound to get you plenty of compliments. The multicoloured metallic flecks are mesmerising, and perfect attire for a night full of fireworks!

BUY NOW

Metallic fleck wrap midi dress, £179, Ted Baker

Rixo gold dress for New Year's Eve
9/13

Net-a-Porter

Rixo is a brand loved by the likes of Tess Daly, and it’s not hard to see why. This sequinned midi dress is a favourite this season, and we’re digging the 70s vibes. Add platform boots and you’re good to go!

BUY NOW

Velvet-trimmed sequin midi dress, £395, Rixo @ Net-a-Porter

Ruched midi dress for New Year's Eve
10/13

Net-a-Porter

This Rotate Birger Christensen was the hit of the summer, and now it’s back in a slinky velvet version that’s just ideal for parties.

BUY NOW

Ruched midi dress, £195, Rotate Birger Christensen @ Net-a-Porter

boden dress for New Year's Eve
11/13

Boden

A simple wrap style is always a classic, and we love the golden version of this comfy velvet style. Add tights and a cosy faux fur jacket to finish the look. 

BUY NOW

Velvet wrap dress, £58.80, Boden

L.K.Bennett dress for New Year's Eve
12/13

L.K.Bennett

Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brand is always one to turn to for great occasionwear. This leopard print dress is a classic that all your friend will be desperate to borrow!

BUY NOW

Leopard print midi dress, £159, L.K.Bennett

monsoon dress for New Year's Eve
13/13

Monsoon

Embroidered dresses make a real statement, and we love this midi style from Monsoon. Best of all, you won’t need to add any accessories since it’s already so out-there.

BUY NOW

Peacock embellished midi dress, £120, Monsoon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...