11 Photos | Fashion

The spring buys are dropping in M&S, and you're going to want these

Our new season wardrobe is sorted!

It might feel like months away, but spring is fast-approaching and if you love Marks & Spencer as much as we do, you'll be excited to discover that there are SO many amazing pieces dropping in-store over the next few months. From statement dresses that will certainly sell out to chic jumpsuits and gorgeous skirts, M&S has got everything covered. We’ve giving you a sneak peek, so you can bag these buys asap…

READ: This new M&S shirt dress can be styled in so many different ways

M&S purple blazer
The classic blazer has been giving a spring reboot in this gorgeous lilac hue. Perfect for layering over dresses, it’s a timeless classic you’ll wear for years.

Double-breasted longline blazer, £59, M&S

M&S floral satin dress
This relaxed silhouette was big last summer, and continues to be a favourite for SS20 - which is great news for anyone who favours a comfortable dress. This iteration is perfect for throwing on during summer holidays with a pair of flip flops and straw tote.

Satin printed relaxed midi dress, £55, M&S

M&S floral shirt
Florals for spring aren’t always groundbreaking (at least, according to Miranda Priestly), but they are fun. This shirt will jazz up your everyday wardrobe. 

Cotton rich floral print shirt, £25, M&S

M&S floral shirt dress
M&S knows how to create a great shirt dress, and this tropical version is going straight on our wishlist. Perfect for everything from work to weekends, it’s a no-brainer.

Floral print midi shirt dress, £45, M&S

M&s floral jumpsuit
If you haven’t tried a jumpsuit yet, how better to start than with this floral one? Comfortable and cool, it’s perfect weekend wear.

Floral print waisted jumpsuit, £55, M&S

M&S tweed blazer
This tweed blazer could easily pass for a designer buy, and we predict it’ll be one of M&S’ bestsellers this season. Snap it up quickly if you want to get your hands on one!

Cotton rich check tweed longline blazer, £79, M&S

READ: This M&S pink coat is so stunning

M&S leather skirt
We wouldn’t go to anywhere other than Marks & Spencer for our leather skirts. The retailer makes the perfect flattering designs, and this black one is a true staple.

Leather pencil skirt, £179, M&S

M&S floral dress
This easy breezy dress is the perfect buy for spring days. Pair with white boots and a cardi for a cool look.

Printed shirt midi dress, £45, M&S

M&S floral dress
We’ve already predicted that this will be one of M&S’ biggest sellers this season, and we stand by it - pick yours up now if you don’t want to miss out.

Floral waisted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

M&S yellow cardigan
Cardigans are back, and we’re pretty chuffed about it. This gorgeous yellow colour is perfect for adding some brightness to your existing wardrobe. Well worth its weight in gold.

Wool-blend v-neck cardigan, £59, M&S

