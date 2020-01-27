﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Glorious Grammys! The best dresses on the red carpet we can't stop thinking about

Our favourite A-listers go ALL out…

...
Glorious Grammys! The best dresses on the red carpet we can't stop thinking about
You're reading

Glorious Grammys! The best dresses on the red carpet we can't stop thinking about

1/11
Next

Mrs Hinch just rocked her pre-baby Topshop skinny jeans with a short new hairstyle
beyonce-red-dress-grammys
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

All the big hitters in the music industry came together on Sunday evening to pull out all the stops for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and we can't get enough of the incredible frocks. The likes of Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, and the one and only Beyonce all donned their best show-stopping gowns and turned heads for the biggest night in music. From statement colours to fantastic frills and lots of appliqué detail, it was a night of drama. Take a scroll through our photos of the most standout gowns - who's your favourite?

 

Beyonce

 

We have to kick off the show with Queen Bey, right? The Crazy in Love star donned a fabulous satin scarlet gown that showed off her infamous curves. It featured a sexy split, a low neckline and she added bouji high heels and a sparkly clutch.

ariana-grandgrammys
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Ariana Grande

 

The Thank you, Next star did the impossible - she took over the red carpet in an enormously frothy grey dress by Giambattista Valli. The huge show-stopping design featured the train of all trains, coupled with layers of tulle. We think her elbow-length gloves were the perfect finishing accessory. 

chrissy-teigan
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Chrissy Teigen

 

John Legend's wife was a vision in orange, sporting a bombastic gown by Yanina. There's not many people that could pull off exaggerated power shoulder detail  like that - not to mention a risqué, thigh-high slit - but the mother-of-two makes it look so easy.

lizzo-white-dress-grammys
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Lizzo

 

The belle of the ball had to be the lovely Lizzo, who looked angelic in a white, floor-length gown by Atelier Versace, which featured glitter embellishments, and a strapless neckline. We are also loving the fur stole; pure Hollywood glam!

priyanka-chopra-grammys
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Priyanka Chopra

 

The 37-year-old rocked a Ralph and Russo high couture, blush gown that boasted fringed sleeves, studded detail and a plunging, low-cut neckline which finished at her navel - and revealed her cute belly button piercing.

alessandra
6/11

Alessandra Ambrosio

 

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra showed off her famous pins in a playsuit-cape hybrid dress. Sleek hair and a simple pair of black sandals ensured her outfit took centre-stage. 

heidi-klum
7/11

Heidi Klum

 

Heidi never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, and she's nailed it again in this plunging, sparkly number. Styled with messy waves, she looks like the ultimate beach queen. 

dua-lipa
8/11

Dua Lipa

 

Dua channelled the nineties in this slink white skirt and matching top, and went all-out retro with her hair and makeup. We love the final effect. 

camila-cabello
9/11

Camila Cabella

 

Full-skirted dresses were the order of the day at the 2020 Grammys, and Camila went for it with this black number. Some added sparkle finished the look. 

bebe-rexha
10/11

Bebe Rexha

 

Bebe went for a chic black plunging jumpsuit, which she paired with a chainmail blouse underneath. 

jameela-jamil
11/11

Jameela Jamil and James Blake

 

Jameela and her musician boyfriend made the perfect pair. The Good Place actress tends to favour strapless gowns on the red carpet, and we love this electric blue style with sheer panels. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...