﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

12 Valentine's Day gifts for him that aren't your average

From sleep saviours to kitchen must-haves

...
12 Valentine's Day gifts for him that aren't your average
You're reading

12 Valentine's Day gifts for him that aren't your average

1/13
Next

Model Charlotte D'Alessio talks Coachella, Instagram & fame
vday-gifts-him
1/13

Valentine's Day is fast-approaching, and with it comes the dread of shopping for your other half. If you’re buying a gift for a man, you might not know where to begin; and you wouldn’t be alone! While the high street is awash with scarves, record players and skincare sets, you might be looking for something a little more original this year - in which case, we’ve got you covered. Here are 12 presents he’s guaranteed to love - and use! - for Valentine’s Day…

Valentine's Day gifts for him
2/13

Men’s Valentine's Day gifts: Cheeseboard

 

Foodies won't be able to resist this chic two-tier cheeseboard, which leaves room for plenty of creamy goodness and some condiments, too. Of course, it has the added bonus of being something you’ll get to use - if you're lucky, he might even do the assembling...

 

Two-tier serving stand, £29.99, Amazon

BUY NOW
vday-gifts-him-book
3/13

Men's Valentine’s Day gifts: Travel guides

 

Whether you're dropping hints or feeding his travel obsession, one thing’s for sure; purchasing one of these means a getaway is likely to be incoming. We’d love to gift it along with a trip, but if you’ve already got something booked this could be the icing on the cake.

 

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020, £8.63, Amazon

BUY NOW
Valentine's Day gifts for men
4/13

 

Men's Valentine’s Day gifts: Sleep spray

 

The gift of sleep is one he’s bound to love, and this sleep spray from This Works is the best in the game. Infused with lavender, vetiver and wild camomile oils, it guarantees a peaceful night - and some quiet time for you, too.

 

Deep Sleep pillow spray, £19.50, Lookfantastic

BUY NOW
Valentine's Day gifts for him
5/13

Men’s Valentine's Day gifts: Card game

 

Jokers will love this fun card game, which is bizarrely brilliant. The aim is to make it to the end without, well… exploding. Expect minor arguments and lots of giggles when he opens this up.

 

Exploding Kittens card game, £18.75, Amazon

BUY NOW
Valentine's Day gifts for him
6/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Aftershave

 

Stronger With You Freeze by Giorgio Armani is the newest fragrance for men from the collection - and we love it! The scent is a citrusy, woody, fougere fragrance which opens with fresh notes of lime that develop into an elegant heart of clean sage and enveloping lavender, lingering with a masculine woody amber accord. Any guy would love to have this in their bathroom cabinet!

 

Aftershave, £52, The Perfume Shop

BUY NOW
Valentine's day gifts for him
7/13

 

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Boots

 

Grenson boots are some of the sturdiest around, and the British brand is also super cool right now. These Hadley boots are made from leather and rubber, but are incredibly lightweight and flexible. We guarantee he’ll end up wearing them most days.

 

Hadley leather boots, £275, Grenson @ Net-a-Porter

BUY NOW
vaentine's day gift for him
8/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Grow your own garden

 

Give him something he can make from scratch and feel proud of with this kit, which allows you to grow up to five types of vegetables in even the smallest of gardens. After all, nothing tastes as good as something you’ve made yourself!

 

Grow it, £11.37, Amazon

BUY NOW
vday-gifts-him-guitar
9/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Guitar

 

Every man has dreamed of taking up the guitar at one point or another, and while it’s a pricey investment it’s sure to make you the best partner. Fender's latest twin releases of guitars, the Player Lead II and Player Lead III, tick all the boxes - cool looks, great sound and excellent playability. For the budding newbie or long-lasting hobbyist these will go down a treat regardless of skill level!

 

Guitar, from £599, Fender

BUY NOW
valentine's day gifts for him
10/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Nespresso machine

 

Is you loved one a coffee addict? Then let him master his inner barista with the brand new Creatista Pro coffee machine. Equipped with an array of customisable recipes and settings, the machine simultaneously brews the coffee and heats the milk to help create a masterpiece.

 

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine, £349, John Lewis

BUY NOW
valentine's day gifts for him
11/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: T-shirt

 

A simple striped t-shirt is a classic, and we all know that M&S make some of the best simple cotton ones. This design comes in red, navy or blue to suit all tastes.

 

Cotton striped t-shirt, £15, M&S

BUY NOW
valentine's day gifts for him
12/13

Men's Valentine's Day gift: Timer

 

For the constant procrastinator, this self-timer could help streamline everything from work tasks to morning routines. We’d say it’s ideal for those who work from home, but it could be applied to almost anything in life. And really, who wouldn’t appreciate the gift of time?

 

15-minute sand timer, £15, End

BUY NOW
valentine's day gifts for him
13/13

Men's Valentine's Day gifts: Tickets

 

If you’re really struggling? You won’t go wrong with tickets to a gig, show or sports game. Visit Ticketmaster to see what’s on, if you’re struggling for ideas.

 

Tickets, Various prices, from Ticketmaster

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...