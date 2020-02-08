25 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's time to think about one thing and one thing only: PRESENTS. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important romantic gift. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all!
First up, these earrings! How stunning are these? For £10 you can't go wrong.
Baguette heart drop earrings, £10, Accessorize
SHOP: 8 of the best Valentine’s Day chocolates