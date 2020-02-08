﻿
25 Photos | Fashion

25 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love

You can't go wrong with any of these Valentine's Day gift ideas...

...
25 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love
You're reading

25 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love

1/25
Next

Royal Style Watch: Fabulous outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies
Valentines Day gift idea - accessorize heart shaped earrings
1/25

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's time to think about one thing and one thing only: PRESENTS. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important romantic gift. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all! 

 

First up, these earrings! How stunning are these? For £10 you can't go wrong. 

Baguette heart drop earrings, £10, Accessorize

BUY NOW

SHOP: 8 of the best Valentine’s Day chocolates

Valentine's Day gift idea - charlotte tilbury
2/25

This Pillow Talk kit is the stuff of dreams! If you want a date-night beauty look, this is perfect. 

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk set, £165, Cult Beauty

BUY NOW
Valentines Day gift idea bobbi brown lipstick
3/25

This sumptuous 'Parisian Red' Bobbi Brown lip colour is all wrapped up in limited-edition bright red packaging.

Luxe & Fortune Limited Edition lipstick in Parisian Red, £28, Bobbi Brown

BUY NOW
L'Alingi Rainbow bag - valentine's day gift guide
4/25

You might have seen this Eternity clutch on your Instagram feed (Laura Whitmore wore one to the BAFTAs!). It's surrounded in first grade Swarovski stones (all in different hues) to contrast the deep satin body. Divine!

L'Alingi Rainbow bag, £780, Selfridges

BUY NOW

RELATED: The best gifts are scented - an edit of what to buy for Valentine's Day

victorias secret heart shaped pyjamas
5/25

How pretty are these?! You can't go wrong with pyjamas for Valentine's Day and these are pushing all our buttons. 

Heart print pyjamas, £67, Victoria's Secret

BUY NOW
ghd platinum+ deep scarlet styler valentines day
6/25

Every Queen deserves good hair on Valentine's Day, and this platinum+ styler, with its provocative deep scarlet hue, is the perfect gift. 

ghd platinum+ deep scarlet styler, £199, ghd

BUY NOW

MORE: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by our favourite royal couples

Carine Roitfeld 'George' parfum - valentine's day gift guide
7/25

This scent has a sexy story. Carine Roitfeld has created a collection of fragrances inspired by fictional lovers, and this on involves heady nights spent listening to punk rock through her Eau de Parfum, 'George'.

Carine Roitfeld 'George' parfum, £153.99, Net-a-Porter

BUY NOW
roses for Valentine's Day
8/25

You can't go wrong with this one... 

Two dozen red roses, £39.99, Serenata Flowers

BUY NOW
diptique candle for valentines day
9/25

The limited-edition Paris en Fleur candle is a tribute to Paris, the city of love, and the birthplace of diptyque. A delightfully fresh rose chypre scent with patchouli and a flurry of petals.

Paris en Fleur Candle Limited Edition, £53, Diptique

BUY NOW

RECIPE IDEA: Bake this cute sweetheart cake for your beau on Valentine's Day 

asos love heart earrings for valentines day
10/25

These earrings are fun with a capital F. The ideal pressie for a loved one (or for yourself). 

Love heart earrings, £6, ASOS Design

BUY NOW
hourglass
11/25

Well, everyone wants kissable lips on Valentine's Day... 

Hourglass Confession refillable lipstick set, £62, Space NK

BUY NOW
huda-beauty
12/25

Know someone who's a huge Huda Beauty fan? They'll love this gift set featuring some of the cult products, all in a beautiful deep red case. 

Huda Beauty x KAYALI Valentine Set, £31, Cult Beauty

BUY NOW
jo malone candles valentines day gift
13/25

Jo Malone London knows how to create a Valentine's gift to remember! Customers can add a special finishing touch to their presents with the gift-wrapping service on offer, finished with a gift tag, and purchases of two or more products can be presented in a heart-shaped gift box. If that's not enough, selected scents can be engraved with a loved one’s initials or a short message. Ruby red caps can also be added for a decorative finish to any 50ml or 100ml Cologne.

Jo Malone Valentine's Day travel candles, £69, Jo Malone

BUY NOW
victoria beckham serum valentine's day gift
14/25

Any fashionista will appreciate the gift of excellent skin for Valentine's Day. And it's a Victoria Beckham Beauty gift - you can't go wrong! Power Serum is your daily dose of active ingredients that strengthens the skin’s barrier function and supports ultimate skin health—repairing the sins of the past and protecting against modern day environmental stressors like blue light and pollution. Turns redness down and radiance up.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £180, Victoria Beckham Beauty

BUY NOW

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Valentine’s Day collection includes a t-shirt we need in our lives

trinny
15/25

Trinny London's newest LIP2CHEEK is Rossy - the perfect every day red. It's the handbag essential you'll turn to again and again. 

Rossy LIP2CHEEK, £25, Trinny London

BUY NOW
missoma necklace for Valentine's Day
16/25

Representing emotions of love, passion and friendship, this pendant necklace is one to wear close to the heart.

Love necklace, £125, Missoma

BUY NOW
Moët & Chandon Valentine's Day gift guide
17/25

Nothing quite marks – or even starts – a date night like a bottle of champagne. And you can’t get much better than Moët & Chandon.

Moët & Chandon, £45.99, Selfridges

BUY NOW

MORE: 12 lingerie sets that'll actually make you feel good this Valentine's Day

topshop bag with heart handle for Valentine's Day
18/25

This red mini grab with heart handle is ultra-adorable.

Heart grab bag, £25, Topshop

BUY NOW

SHOP: 14 Valentine's Day gifts for him that aren't your average

louboutin lipgloss for valentine's day
19/25

Pucker up with this Loubiglitter colour with star-like pigment pearls. 

Loubiglitter lip gloss, £65, Selfridges

BUY NOW
Remix Collection Heart Strand Swarovski Valentines Day gift
20/25

This charming bracelet features bright red Swarovski crystals for a romantic feel, while white crystals at the clasp add brilliant sparkle to an everyday look.

Remix Collection Heart Strand, £49, Swarovski

BUY NOW
personalised bag
21/25

This is known as a 'bridal' bag but we think it's the most perfect gift for a loved one on Valentine's Day. The 'Eva' clutch comes in a white gift box with matching initials.

Eva clutch bag, £65, LRM Goods 

BUY NOW
olivia burton watch for Valentine's Day
22/25

A beautiful 3D bee sits proudly in the centre of a bubblegum pink brush stroke heart on this Olivia Burton watch. Swarovski crystal markers, a rose gold mesh strap and limited edition gift box make this a very special present.

You Have My Heart Lucky Bee watch, £159, Olivia Burton

tom ford rose prick perfume valentine's day gift idea
23/25

Rose Prick eau de parfum is built around a trilogy of roses: Bulgarian, Turkish and the unique Rose de Mai.

Tom Ford Rose Prick, £218, Exclusive to Selfridges

BUY NOW

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing

roxanne first lips necklace valentines day gift idea
24/25

The giver of this gift deserves a huge kiss on the lips! 

Scarlett Kiss pink sapphire necklace, £595, Roxanne First

BUY NOW
pink ugg slippers valentines day
25/25

Because we all know the ultimate date night consists of a night in front of the TV wearing your comfiest clothes and a pair of slippers. These are perfect! 

Scuffette || slippers, £80, UGG

BUY NOW

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...