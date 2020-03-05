﻿
35 Mother's Day gift ideas she'll absolutely love to open on Mothering Sunday

The perfect presents right this way...

35 Mother's Day gift ideas she'll absolutely love to open on Mothering Sunday
35 Mother's Day gift ideas she'll absolutely love to open on Mothering Sunday

bobbi brown smartworks collection mother's day gift idea
Mother's Day falls on Sunday 22 March 2020, so if you're looking for the best gift ideas, we've done the hard work so you don't have to. From beauty products to fashion accessories, homeware pieces and the latest must-have jewellery, we've got it all. Get shopping for the important woman in your life...

 

The HELLO! Mother's Day gift guide

Two of Meghan Markle's favourite businesses have joined forces! This year, Bobbi Brown partnered with British designer, Elizabeth Scarlett, to create a limited-edition makeup pouch, intricately embroidered with daisies, to house three iconic Bobbi Brown products (Smokey Eye Mascara, Vitamin Enriched Face Base and Pot Rouge in Powder Pink), with all proceeds from sales in the UK donated to Smart Works. 

 

Bobbi Brown x Smart Works set, £64 with all proceeds go to Smart Works charity, to purchase from Bobbi Brown

aspinal bag for mother's day
2/35

If you want to really treat your mum this Mother's Day, a gorgeous handbag would go down a storm. We're loving this Aspinal of London pink tote. Hand-crafted from the finest Italian calf leather in feminine shell pink small grain pebble with a smooth trim, the mini-sized interior is lined in shimmering grosgrain with one zipped pocket and a horizontal slip pocket for her phone (if she ever answers her phone!). You can also add personalised initials on the cross-body or side strap. 

 

Mini Marylebone Tote, £650, Aspinal of London

m&s candle
3/35

Looking for a cheap and cheerful gift that will put a smile on your mum's face? This M&S grapefruit and ginger candle should do the trick. 

 

You're Wonderful candle, £5, Marks & Spencer 

becca shimmering powder for mother's day
4/35

This Shimmering Skin Perfector Powder gives a high shine finish - perfect for mums who want to have a little shimmer for a special occasion. 

 

Shimmering Skin Perfector Powder, £30, Becca 

smythson notepad for mother's day
5/35

If your mum is an avid note maker, she'll absolutely love this Smythson notepad to have in her handbag. 

 

Yummy Mummy textured leather notepad, £47, Smythson at Net-a-Porter

 

benefit gift set for mother's day
6/35

Benefit is doing an exclusive Mother's Day box which is being exclusively sold at Boots - and the best bit? You can choose what goes inside. 

 

Mother's Day gift set, £49.20, Benefit at Boots

swarovski bracelet for mother's day
7/35

With its gleaming dragonfly and sparkling white stones, this is a modern bracelet for your mum. A beautiful, creative gift for an important woman in your life.

 

Bracelet, £49, Swarovski Remix

 

champneys diffusers
8/35

Champney's gifts really are something else. Soon you'll be able to get your hands on these lilac marble diffusers, and quite frankly, they're too nice to give away. Sorry mum. 

 

Check out the array of gifts on offer at Champneys.com

chanel perfume for mother's day
9/35

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel, Gabrielle Chanel Essence is the fragrance of a woman who is attentive to her needs and speaks her mind - that'll be perfect for your mum then! The scent was masterminded by Olivier Polge, Perfumer-Creator for the House of Chanel.

 

Gabrielle Essence, from £85.50, Chanel 

charlotte tilbury gifts for mother's day
10/35

If your mum is always flicking through HELLO! wishing she had a Hollywood glow like the A-listers, now she can. Let Charlotte Tilbury lead the way… 

 

Hollywood Beauty Glow Face Kit, £30, Charlotte Tilbury 

 

dog print for mother's day
11/35

Get some puppy power into your mum's home with this great British dog print by Hanna Melin. Plus, with every purchase, a percentage of each sale goes to Cool Earth who work alongside local communities to combat the effects of deforestation in the Amazon.

 

British Dogs Art Print by Hanna Melin, from £19.99, Scribbler

elemis gift for mother's day
12/35

A top-to-toe pampering session courtesy of Elemis - who wouldn't want to open this on Mother's Day? The Rose Radiance Collection is priced at £39 (but worth £55) and includes Modern English Rose Body Cream 100ml, Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g, and the Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml. 

 

Rose Radiance Collection, £39, Elemis

gucci mascara for mother's day
13/35

If your mum won't go anywhere without her makeup, she'll love this intense black buildable Gucci mascara. Created with the ultimate ultra-rich creamy formulation, featuring a flexible elastomer brush with thin tip, it perfectly fans, lengthens and separates each lash, with panoramic precision and ease of application. Once dry, it is near impossible to smudge, flake, feather or migrate, while ensuring ultimate comfort and long-wearing finish of up to twelve hours.

 

L'Obscur, £30, Gucci Beauty 

buckingham palace hamper
14/35

If your mum is a fan of the British royal family, you might want to check out the Buckingham Palace gift shop. We love this exclusive Royal Springtime Hamper. Full and blooming to the brim with royal gifts from bright yellow china coffee mug and an adorable wooden egg cup to delicious milk chocolate eggs and a mixture of chocolate Easter characters. 

 

Springtime hamper, £95, Buckingham Palace Gift Shop

happiness journal for mother's day
15/35

The perfect notebook for your mum to write about how wonderful you are… 

 

Happiness Journal, £9.99, Topshop

hotel chocolat gifts for mother's day
16/35

Chocolates: Always a winner in our book! Hotel Chocolat's Mother's Day Sleekster box set will be the gift that keeps on giving. With a collection of 27 of the most coveted filled chocolates in 15 recipes, from caramels to pralines, tipsy truffles to patisserie reimagined in chocolate - she deserves the best.

 

Mother's Day Sleekster, £22.95, Hotel Chocolat

jo malone new pillow mist for mother's day
17/35

Now, you can't go wrong with this present - Jo Malone London's limited-edition Pillow Mist. Aromatic English lavender mingles with a cocooning note of musk to create a soft and sensual scent that helps the user relax and unwind for a good night's sleep.

 

Lavender & Musk Pillow Mist 45ml, £30, Jo Malone London

kit heath ring for mother's day
18/35

This miniature heart ring is a sweet little token of love. The sterling silver ring makes a petite profile of beauty, with a heart sitting proud at the centre, highlighted with pave cubic zirconia stones.

 

Ring, £47, Kit Heath

flamingo lamp from Matalan
19/35

Wow! If your mum loves her stylish interiors, she'll love this super chic flamingo lamp. It looks extremely designer for £50. 

 

Flamingo lamp, £50, Matalan

max factor gift for mother's day
20/35

Max Factor's Mother's Day offering includes the Masterpiece Palette, Colour Elixir Lip Cushion Liquid Lipstick and Volume Infusion Mascara. 

 

Max Factor Make It Her Moment gift set, £20, Amazon

merci maman gift for mother's day
21/35

Merci Maman has collaborated with the iconic brand Cath Kidston to introduce a unique range of personalised bracelets and they are super cute! With a choice of star, disc, girl or boy charm that sits on your favourite Cath Kidston print, the next step is to choose an engraving special to you, then wear with pride.

 

Cath Kidston X Merci Maman Small Charm Bracelet, £39, Merci Maman

monthly planner for mother's day
22/35

For the organised mums out there - she'll love this monthly planner from Kikki.K. Don't forget to jot down your birthday in there first...

 

Monthly planner, £7.40, ASOS

foundation for mother's day
23/35

It's tough to buy someone a foundation, but everyone is raving about this new Shiseido weightless foundation, with ActiveForceTM technology, that synchronises with skin and self-refreshes nonstop for a 24-hour just-applied look and flawless finish.

 

Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30, £39, Shiseido

nars palette for mother's day
24/35

Your mum will love this limited-edition cheek palette featuring three blushes and one highlighting powder. Featuring Gold Leash, a shimmering gold highlighter; Spark Got Hot, a shimmering beige pink; Dream Place, a matte warm peach brown; and Sugar Spirit, a shimmering nude rose.

 

Hot Fix Cheek Palette, £45, NARS

Roxanne Assoulin necklace for mother's day
25/35

The dainty charm on Roxanne Assoulin's gold-plated necklace is inlaid with the letter of your choice in glossy red enamel. It's strung onto a slim chain that's easy to layer with other styles. We think it would make a thoughtful gift for a friend.

 

Roxanne Assoulin necklace, £70, Net-a-Porter

penhaligons bath soaps for mother's day
26/35

A quintessentially British soap inspired by the inimitable Blenheim Palace. Triple-milled to create the richest lather, and scented with lemon, black pepper and pine. If your mum loves fresh, citrusy scents, she'll be in heaven.

 

Blenheim Bouquet Soap, £30, Penhaligons

rose collection from frederic malle for mother's day
27/35

Show you love her with roses. Yes, flowers are great but this keepsake set from Frédéric Malle is a must. Inside this collection, you'll find five interpretations of rose composed by the greatest perfumers of our time.

 

Roses gift set, £105, Frédéric Malle

scarf for mother's day
28/35

Spring is upon us, but it's still chilly outside. Make sure your mum wraps up warm in a gorgeous spring-like scarf. 

 

Neon yellow scarf, £39, Mint Velvet

shard experience for mother's day
29/35

Spending time with your mum is one of the greatest gifts, which is why we'll be booking a trip to The Shard to check out London's iconic skyline – the grand glass design in this 95-storey skyscraper stands out amongst the rest. With its viewing platform being almost twice as high as any other in London, you can expect to see 360-degree eye-catching views of the capital reaching over 40 miles around. Oh, and you also get to sip on a glass of champagne. Get your cameras at the ready!

 

The View from The Shard with Champagne for Two, £78, Buyagift.com

sketchers for mother's day
30/35

Is your mum always on the go? Well, it's time she got some stylish sneaks. We love the Sketchers' Glacier Views shoes. The shiny metallic powder-finish sparks such joy.

 

Trainers, £70, Sketchers

smeg blender for mother's day
31/35

A fresh take on Smeg’s nifty and supremely helpful hand blender, the HBF01 is now available for under £100 – great for those on a budget. This dinky tabletop appliance is perfect for quickly whipping up soups, smoothies and sauces. A must-have for mum. 

 

Hand blender. £79.95, Smeg

Verdant Alchemy bath salts for Mother's Day
32/35

Give the gift of a luxurious bath with these Drift Off bath salts which calm your mind and say goodbye to sleepless nights. Winning. 

 

Drift Off Bath Salts, £26, Verdant Alchemy

Michel Herbelin watch for mother's day
33/35

Who doesn't love getting a new watch? Your mum will be thrilled with the Michel Herbelin watch with its interchangeable straps. This modern, elegantly styled timepiece will look gorgeous on. 

 

Newport, £445, Michel Herbelin

facial for mother's day
34/35

Give the gift of a good facial. The Waterhouse Young Mother & Daughter package includes 2 x HydraFacials which you can enjoy at the same time. And, as an extra special treat, the mother gets to enjoy an extra ‘HydraEyes’ as a complementary treatment! A perfect way to rebalance and rejuvenate the skin.

 

Priced at £400 and is available to book for one month from Mother’s Day, more details at WaterhouseYoung.com

nice gin for mother's day
35/35

Sometimes, well, only gin will do...

 

Darjeeling Infused Parlour Gin, £42.95, Cartwright & Butler

