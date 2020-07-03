Victoria and David Beckham's most incredible date night outfits over the years

David Beckham and Victoria just GO together, don't they? They're like gin and tonic, pie and mash, or diamonds and pearls - you simply can't have one without the other. A match made in heaven, some might say, the football hero and the Spice Girl fashionista really are one of the world's most famous couples.
We just love how great they look - both impeccably well-dressed; they never look out of sync with one another. And their date night outfits are seriously stylish - and have been for years. The glam pair, who have been married for 21 years, never put a stylish foot wrong, so to celebrate their combined love of fashion, we have rounded up some of our favourite ensembles, but be warned: it's one hell of a list...
Remember when Essex-born Victoria went blonde? Back in 2007, on a night out in London, VB wowed the paparazzi with her hot pink mini dress and that seriously cool blonde 'Pob' everyone loved. And would you look at David's suit! We give him full points thanks to the matching terracotta accessories.