10 Photos | Fashion

The Golden Globes gowns that left us in awe: from Kate Hudson to Andra Day

The ceremony was virtual, but the dresses were still fabulous

1/10
Fiona Ward
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

The 2021 Golden Globes are finally here, and the stars have not disappointed with their red carpet-worthy looks.

We say 'worthy', because most of the awards' nominees tuned into Sunday night's ceremony from home - due to the fact it was held virtually this year - but that doesn't mean the fashion standards slipped.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Scroll down to see all the most standout looks from film and television's biggest stars - from Elle Fanning (above, in Gucci) to Kate Hudson and more...

Photo: © Custom
2/10

Kate Hudson 

The star looked beautiful in a white two-piece by Louis Vuitton, dressed by star stylist Sophie Lopez.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

She also appeared on Twitter's livestream of HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live, looking beautiful in a candy pink strapless dress. We got a glimpse of her Los Angeles home, too.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Andra Day

Best Actress and Best Original Song nominee Andra Day was radiant in her Chanel gown and jewellery.

Photo: © Custom
5/10

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried wowed in this stunning coral gown by Oscar De La Renta, teamed with glossy Hollywood waves and glowing porcelain skin.

Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Sarah Hyland

Modern Family star Sarah looked beautiful in a red off-shoulder gown by Monique L'Hullier.

Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan embraced the volume in her frothy Molly Goddard ballgown - looking incredible in InStyle magazine's iconic awards elevator.

Photo: © Custom
8/10

Kaley Cuoco

Wearing an incredible Oscar De La Renta ballgown, Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewellery by Harry Winston, Kaley Cuoco was beaming in this snap from her home. Styled by Brad Goreski.

Photo: © Custom
9/10

Angela Bassett

Angela's Dolce & Gabbana leg split gown was a showstopper! She teamed it with jewellery by Dena Kemp and Graziela.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Tina Fey

One of the ceremony's presenters, Tina Fey, rocked a chic tuxedo dress on the red carpet.

