Richard Nicoll unveils dazzling light-up dress at London Fashion Week

Designer Richard Nicoll lit up London Fashion Week as he unveiled a real-life Tinkerbell at his show on Sunday.



The lights were dimmed before one of his army of models emerged onto the runway dressed in a light-up dress.





The designer's show was a display of fashion meets technology, with disco dresses and holographic textures featuring heavily. Sports-luxe separates were also key to the minimalist collection.





Casting a discerning eye over the new wares from the front row was Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who wore a black jumper and multicoloured printed skirt with black patent kitten heels.