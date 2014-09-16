Evans unveil first London Fashion Week collection

High street chain Evans caused a stir at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, holding the first plus-size runway at the bi-annual event.



The Design Collective features collaborations with six high-end designers - Clements Ribeiro, Giles Deacon, Hema Kaul, Lulu Liu, Jamie Wei Huang, and Vita Gottlieb - all of whom offered up versions of their designs in plus sizes.



CLICK ON PICTURES FOR GALLERY







Hilary Alexander, HELLO! Fashion Monthly's Editor-At-Large, and Sir Philip Green were joined by Tamsin Outhwaite, Kimberley Garner, and Brix Start Smith for the show, which also showcased the brand's spring/summer collection.



"We’ve always believed that fashion should be accessible whatever your size. We want to move beyond being seen as a plus-size retailer; it’s fashion first for us," said Evans brand director Fiona Ross before the show.