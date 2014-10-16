Dolce & Gabbana to design Claridge's Christmas tree

Claridge's have revealed that their 2014 Christmas tree will be designed by Dolce & Gabbana for the second year in a row.



Design power duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana will unveil their tree for London's iconic Mayfair hotel on November 19.





Surrounded by a magical enchanted forest, this year's tree will be decorated with woodland animals, including foxes, deer and squirrels that gather near the fire.



Adorning the tree will be hundreds of hand-painted blown glass spheres that illustrate famous landmarks from cities around the world.



Dolce & Gabbana said: "Christmas is the happiest time of the year for children and we want to celebrate it with a tree that brings together all the difference cultures from around the world.





"We thought of an enchanted forest where the real meets the unreal, just as it does the night before Christmas. It is a very special tradition because it helps spread our love for Italian craftsmanship around the world.



"It is our second year creating the tree at Claridge's, a symbol of London that holds a special place in our hearts."



The Claridge's Christmas tree has been something of a must-see for a long time now, drawing visitors and Londoners alike to witness its design.