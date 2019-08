Puma launches exclusive collection on Amazon Fashion

Amazon Fashion has joined forces with sportswear brand Puma for an exclusive range of three on-trend, wearable trainer styles for women.





The range, titled the Reptil Basket, features the classic Puma suede style in navy, light grey and black, all featuring a reptile-like texture.





The trainers are priced at £60 and are available exclusively at amazon.co.uk/shoes.