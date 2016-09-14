Kate named top fashion influencer

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is one of the world's biggest style icons.

And a new survey has shown just how big 'the Kate effect' is.

Kate has been named top fashion influencer

Research released by Rakuten Marketing has revealed that the royal is the most influential fashionista in the UK.

With over 29 per cent of the vote, she has a huge influence in driving female shoppers towards a purchase.

It's no surprise that she took the top spot – the royal's outfits can sell out within minutes and there are many websites dedicated to recreating her looks.

The royal has a worldwide effect on clothing sales

In second place in the survey was Rita Ora. The singer scored highly in the 16-24 age group, as did YouTube star Zoella, who came in fifth place.

Emma Watson took the third spot, while Ellie Goulding was just behind in fourth place.

With London Fashion Week just days away, all eyes will be on the catwalk – but the survey revealed that social media is more likely to drive women to a purchase than runway trends.

Facebook is the most popular site for inspiration, with a fifth of female shoppers turning to the channel to look for outfits. This rises to a third amongst 25-34-year-old women.