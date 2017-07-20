Thoughtful Kate’s diplomatic dressing – see the tributes she pays with her outfits The Duchess of Cambridge has been honouring the countries she has visited during her royal tour

The Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads during her royal tour of Germany and Poland, stepping out in many fabulous ensembles. But on close inspection, her carefully planned outfits have all been paying a subtle, sartorial tributes to the countries she has been visiting. After landing down in Warsaw on Monday to commence her state visit with Prince William, and their two young children, Prince George, three, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate chose to wear white and red - the colours of Poland. Kate looked fabulous in a chic crisp white Alexander McQueen coat, which featured a feminine V-neckline and flattering peplum waist, and carried a bold red clutch.

STORY: Kate is a vision in yellow Jenny Packham on day 4 of royal tour

VIEW GALLERY

While in Warsaw was made up of the colours of the Polish flag

The Duchess paid tribute to a local Polish fashion designer

Late in the evening, Kate was seen in a dress from local a Polish designer at a garden party in Warsaw. The mother-of-two looked fabulous in the fashion-forward number by Gosia Baczynska, who is famed for her contemporary pieces and has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene". Gosia was also in attendance at the party, told HELLO! Fashion that it was an “honour and a privilege,” to dress the Duchess.

The entire Cambridge family stepped out in Berlin wearing blue

Following Kate’s lead, the entire Cambridge family co-ordinated when they commenced the second leg of their tour on Wednesday, all in tonal shades of blue. The Duchess looked typically stylish in a new cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in cornflower blue, the same colour as the flower of Germany.

Meanwhile Charlotte looked sweet in a floral summer dress in baby blue, and George looked smart in navy shorts, and a pale blue short-sleeved shirt and patent lace up shoes. Prince William chose to wear a navy suit with a steel blue tie.

Kate wore red to a garden party in Berlin - one of the three colours of the German flag

Later that day, Kate stepped out to a garden party at British Ambassadorial Residence in a stylish off-the-shoulder red maxi dress from one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, which featured short sleeves and cinched in her slim waist. By choosing red, one of the three colours on the German flag, the Duchess paid yet another nod to her host country.

On day four, the 35-year-old looked pretty in yellow - again paying tribute to the German flag

Kate continued her diplomatic dressing as she stepped out for the fourth day of the royal tour in Heidelberg on Thursday. The Duchess looked stunning in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress by Jenny Packham – another of the three colours of the German flag. Kate teamed the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges.

While in India Kate wore Alice Temperley which featured motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has honoured the host countries she visits. During the royal tour of India in 2016, Kate’s carefully selected outfits included a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre, and a stylish Alice Temperley crop top and skirt ensemble. The black and white outfit, titled Delphia, featured opulent embroidery motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice.

Kate wore red, the national colour of China to meet the Chinese president

Meanwhile, back in 2015, Kate wore a memorable Jenny Packman gown during her first state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Kate honoured the Queen’s guests, Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, by choosing to wear red, the national colour of China.