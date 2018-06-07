The best frill hem skirts that look great with both heels AND trainers C’mon, be a frill seeker…

Perusing the high-street, there are SO many cool summer skirts around, but there is one particular style which is standing out from the crowd - the frill hem. You know the one - it’s often midi length, has a frill trumpet hem and a mini peekaboo split. For the more daring, the skirt can have a cheeky thigh split as well! Ooh err. This is one of those skirts you can wear to the office, to the pub, to a last minute BBQ or out for dinner on a balmy evening. Plus, the good news is that thanks to the asymmetrical hem, and a hint of skin, this skirt will look as amazing with a pair of Converse trainers as it does with a pair of sky high sandals. Basically, this is THE skirt of the season. Whether you’re teaming it with a band tee and a denim jacket or a camisole and a clutch bag, it will be your go-to for the summer months.

It’s not just us who love this Rixo London-esque design, fashion bloggers love it, too! From the super stylish Emma Hill to Ellie from SlipIntoStyle and Karen from WhereDidUGetThat.com, they all prove that this is the only skirt to be wearing right now.

L-R: Ellie from SlipIntoStyle, Emma Hill from EJSTLE, and Karen from WhereDidUGetThat.com

Afraid of wearing a midi skirt with trainers? Don’t be - fashion star Lydia Jane Tomlinson wears her Loavies leopard print skirt with a pair of trainers and a leather jacket. Style AND comfort? Our favourite mix!

Lydia Jane Tomlinson from The Millennial Girl's Guide

So, are you ready to shop? We’ve headed to the high street to find the best ones…

Leandra floral print silk crepe skirt, £215, Rixo London

Star print midi skirt, £32, ASOS Design

Floral midi skirt, £36, Topshop

Yellow jacquard tie waist asymmetric skirt, £38, River Island

Frill wrap skirt, £38, Natural History Museum x Oasis

Ruffled skirt, £45, Marks and Spencer

Calf-length flounced skirt, £24.99, H&M

Floral black wrap midi skirt, £27, Miss Selfridge

Polka dot wrap skirt, £50, Y.A.S at John Lewis