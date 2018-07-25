Duchess Meghan's summer style lessons: stripes, on-trend shades and panama hats These are the pieces Meghan always returns to…

The Duchess of Sussex has undoubtedly adapted her wardrobe to reflect her new royal status since joining the royal family. But the California girl in Meghan certainly isn't lost - and we reckon summer is definitely her season. Since the majority of her first official events as a royal have been in the blazing sunshine, of course we've fallen head-over-heels for her summer wardrobe - and we couldn't help but notice she has some style staples she always returns to…

If in doubt, wear a stripe

Meghan has long loved a classic striped shirt, dress or co-ord - back when she used to post plenty of selfies on her personal Instagram account, we often saw her out in the sun in an off-the-shoulder striped dress or top. She's remained loyal to her favourite print, too, since she wore a bold blue and white shirt to attend Wimbledon with the Duchess of Cambridge this summer. That's Breton at its best.

Keep cool in a Panama hat

The new royal's trusty Panama hat is something she returns to every summer. She was spotted wearing it when she made a surprise appearance with Serena Williams to watch Prince Harry compete in the Audi Polo Challenge in June, and also took it with her to the royal box at Wimbledon - she even wore it to the same tennis championship back in 2016. Plus, she can style it out whether she wears her hair down and loose or in her now-favoured low bun.

Shirt dresses can be dressed up or down

Meghan opted to wear an elegant sleeved shirt dress by her favourite fashion house, Givenchy, for her first appearance at Royal Ascot in June - and she's been a fan of the style for a long time, often wearing a more casual version with her favourite gladiator sandals on hot days. In fact, she looked the picture of laid-back cool in her gingham midi shirt dress (above) for her appearance at the polo in June.

Sunglasses? Opt for a round frame

Meghan caused another sell-out when she turned up to Wimbledon this year in her she wore for her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in October 2017 - it's certainly her preferred style, and much more modern to the slightly more classic frames seen on the likes of Duchess Kate. Love.

Pockets make a good dress great

As the new Duchess demonstrated when she stepped out to support husband Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup, a pocket adds that little bit of a utilitarian edge to any outfit - and means you can rock the nonchalant, casual-cool look whatever you're doing (note Meghan's hand-in-pocket as she walks the red carpet to pose for photos). Plus, they add a little extra detail to a simple silhouette - here, they add a slightly boxier look to the classic A-line shape of her Carolina Herrera denim dress.

