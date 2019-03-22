These Marks & Spencer leather sandals are JUST like Hermes most famous pair Designer style for a LOT less...

OK, so it may be a bit chilly and dreary, but spring is right around the corner, and do you know what that means? Time to change up your wardrobe. You should always start with shoes first and Marks & Spencer has just dropped a stunning pair of leather sandals that look very like the iconic Hermes Oran's. You know the pair - they have the easily recognisable stitched 'H' cutout over the top of the foot and come in a lovely chocolate brown. As stunning as they are, you won't get much change from £500. But M&S have come up top with their own version and they are dead ringers.

£45, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £45, the sandals have the same 'H' shape at the toe and are made in the same flattering brown tone. The only difference is they aren't flats but made with a fancy block heel. And what's more, they have already had rave reviews from customers online. "The heel height is walk-ably perfect, yet still sexy, especially with the ankle strap design, which also is practical and keeps the shoe on the foot well. They look like Brazilian or Italian sandals - well done M&S," one shopper wrote.

£490, Hermes

Another added: "Absolutely LOVE these shoes - I bought the tan pair and they fit me perfectly! Great quality and they look so much more expensive!! Can’ttttttt wait for the warmer weather so I can wear these!!" Well, you can't say fairer than that, right?

Shoppers are already going crazy for the designer dupes

If you are thinking of adding to your collection further, the high street brand also has a pair of white thong sandals that look very like the Gucci Marmont pair.

Loading the player...

The designer staples are loved by Alexa Chung and will set you back a cool £360.

MORE: These Marks & Spencer lobster shoes went viral & now you can't buy them ANYWHERE

So if that price tag isn't for you, M&S has its own take on these fancy flats, and they cost a whole lot less - just £39.50. They come in black and white and also have the thong detail and metal hardware at the centre.

READ: 15 of Meghan Markle's favourite buys that cost under £45