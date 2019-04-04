WATCH: Quickfire Qs with Emily Atack! Bikinis, Duchess Kate & MORE! The I'm a Celeb star opens up to HELLO!

Not content with stealing the show on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, Emily Atack is now a fully-fledged fashionista - with a hot collection with online brand In The Style to boot! We caught up with the blonde former Inbetweeners star, who gave us the lowdown on all things stylish. From the royal's style she most loves to whether she is a bikini or swimsuit kinda gal - the actress tells us all. And if you are wondering what her fashion edit includes - there's everything from zebra print dresses and lots of florals to some seriously cute bell-sleeve tops...

WATCH: Emily's quick-fire fashion questions answered