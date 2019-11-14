Shoppers are raving over this Marks & Spencer puffer jacket that’s as "warm as a duvet" Exactly what we need now it’s colder!

Winter weather has definitely arrived early, and we’re layering up as much as possible to keep warm - but M&S is making chilly day dressing with its new puffer coat, which shoppers say is as warm as wearing a duvet. The black coat is packed with Ultralight down and feather, and is knee-length and looks super snuggly and warm. It even comes with a hood to protect you against all weather eventualities - and it’s currently available in every size

Even better; it’s stylish, too. Puffer coats are a big trend this season, thanks to designers such as Burberry and Chanel showing them on the catwalk earlier this season. We love the longer length of the M&S style, which comes in an oversized fit for added warmth and comfort.

Ultralight Down & Feather Quilted Coat, £125, M&S

M&S shared an Instagram post featuring the coat, writing: "Getting out of bed when it’s cold and dark is easy when your coat’s as comfy as a duvet.” Followers were quick to share their love for the style, with one writing: “Love this boat. Bought two last season of the same coat...navy & fuchsia !! I love them.”

Another added: “I have this in the green it’s lovely like wearing a duvet and it did repel the rain.”

If the black oversized style isn’t quite to your taste, M&S has plenty of other versions to shop from, including this brown version:

Quilted padded jacket, £99, M&S

And the high street generally is focused on comfort this season, with stores such as Weekday and Barbour offering their own versions. In fact, one Amazon style has proved so popular with influencers that it’s repeatedly sold out - luckily, it’s in stock right now. Snap one of these styles up quick to stay cosy:

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, £149.99, Amazon

ALEXACHUNG Annie corduroy-trimmed quilted shell coat, £300, Barbour @ Net-a-Porter

Felicity puffer jacket, £90, Weekday @ ASOS

We’ll be having a warm winter this year!

