Love Marks & Spencer? Use this hack from Martin Lewis to get a £100 M&S voucher Your shopping spree just got easier

If you’re yet to start your Chrismtas shopping and have already begun stressing about how far your money will stretch, Martin Lewis’ hack for getting a £100 voucher to use in M&S could be a lifesaver. The money saving expert revealed in a recent newsletter that switching cards now could result in your having a voucher just in time for the Christmas sales - and we’re already planning what we’re going to buy.

Switching banks often comes with an incentive and M&S currently has one of the best around thanks to their voucher. The MoneySavingExpert website explains: “This is a perfect opportunity to grab it and likely get a better bank account, as four banks currently pay you to switch.”

If you move to M&S Bank now, you should get your reward within 40 days - and hopefully in time for Christmas. Even better, the M&S Bank will give you an extra £80 gift card after one year with no minimum pay-in for the original gift card.

Tempted? Here’s what we’ll be buying with the extra money….

For him

Backpack, £49.50, M&S

If you’re feeling kind enough to use your voucher on the men in your life, may we recommend this leather backpack? It’s hardwearing and big enough to fit in all his essentials, while still looking sleek and stylish.

For the kids

Unicorn print cross-body bag, £12, M&S

Radio control stunt buggy, £25, M&S

You can’t go far wrong with toys and unicorns, and these are bound to be a favourite on Christmas day.

For her

Pure cashmere jumper, £99, M&S

A cashmere jumper is a luxury buy no matter what her fashion sense, and M&S do some of the best on the high street. This simple knit comes in multiple different colours to suit her tastes.

For you

Wool-blend coat, £99, M&S

Floral ruffle wrapped midi dress, £65, M&S

BUY NOW

Mongolian clutch bag, £49.50, M&S

You could just go all-out and treat yourself after lots of festive planning. This floral dress, checked coat and mongolian clutch bag are all high on our list of winter buys - and after all, who deserves it more than you?

