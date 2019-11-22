Women's gift guide: the best presents she'll have her eye on this Christmas Scroll down for ideas and inspo

Are you on the lookout for the perfect gift for the lady of your life (or your relatives, or friends, or granny?!). Perhaps you thought they'd be easy to buy for, and now you're scratching your head? We're here to help with our 2019 Christmas gift guide. Scroll down for all the best ideas for pressies and good luck!

Miss KG Natty heels, £47.20, Kurt Geiger

Who is going to say no to a sparkly pair of designer heels during the festive season? These gorgeous open toe Miss KG stilettos are metallic gold, and so we can guarantee that they will work with your loved one's favourite Christmas party dress perfectly! It also has winding straps for support, meaning that they'll be able to party all night long in comfort and style!

Blossom by Jimmy Choo, £38, The Perfume Shop

Bring the scent of summer into these short winter days with this fabulous scent of Jimmy Choo. Not only does it smell so good that you'll probably make short work of the pretty bottle, it is the perfect present to give a mum, girlfriend, friend or even give as a Secret Santa gift. After all, everyone loves being treated with some amazing new perfume!

Mr & Mrs Family Edition, £19.99, John Lewis

Bring some laughter, fun and family bickering into your Christmas Day with this Mr and Mrs, which has since been adapted to include a 'how well do you know your friends' element, meaning that anyone and everyone can play! And who knows, maybe you'll learn a little something about your loved ones!

GHD platinum+ rose gold gift set, £199, GHD Hair

Standard straighteners are all well and good, but these this rose gold gift set makes styling your hair a new art. Fans of beauty will adore this gorgeous new range from perhaps the most famous hair care brand in the world, particularly since it's comes housed in its very own burgundy vanity case, meaning that you can travel with your set in style!

Casetify phone cover, From £30, Casetify

Tough but pretty, Casetify prides itself on making fabulous, pretty, funny and glamourous phone cases while making sure there is the top protection possible in case your phone. According to Casetify, an iPhone 8 case would survive a 6.6ft drop, while looking fabulous doing so, of course. Our favourite is this gorgeous purple patterned number.

Cleer ALLY, £149.99. Cleer Audio

Wires are a thing of the past, didn't you hear? That being said, you don't necessarily need to buy a pair of Airpods to enjoy the wireless headphone trend! Cleer’s ALLY earbuds offer both amazing audio quality and the battery lasts for an impressively long time. Keep them safe in a jewel charging case when you're not using them, and enjoy using them on your commute, while working out and for any other occasion!

Rainbow Rhinestone Hanging Earrings, £35, & Other Stories

Brighten up any look with these gorgeous mismatch hanging earrings from & Other Stories. With the array of multi coloured rainbow rhinestones, your loved one's ear gear will certainly be the talk of the party – and we loved them! Thanks to the rainbow of colours, these will complement pretty much any outfit, and will certain brighten up your winter!

Bombay Sapphire Limited Edition: English Estate, £23, Amazon

Who is going to complain when they see this pretty bottle of gin under the Christmas tree? This renowned gin has famous citrus notes and has introduced three new botanicals; Pennyroyal mint, Rosehip and toasted hazelnut for this limited edition bottle. Any gin aficionado will love this one!

Ullo Wine Purifier, £69.99, Amazon

Looking for a present for the wine connoisseur in your life? Ullo is an amazing first-of-its-kind product that keeps wine fresh by using Selective Sulfite Capture technology, meaning that the products keeps the sulphites – which prevent oxidation - that usually disappear once the bottle has been opened. By removing sulfites, Üllo can also remove the distinctly bitter taste found with some wines, keep wine fresher for longer, and might even help avoid hangovers in the morning!

Santa Baby by Victoria Cator, from £55, Victoria Cater

Pop into Forum & Mason and pick up a gorgeous candle by interior designer Victoria Cator. With a blend of refined paraffin wax, where is minimal residue or black soot – not to mention they smell just amazing. Add a bit of Christmas cheer to your loved one's favourite room with this lovely option!

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

The wintery season means changing up your make-up look, and rather than buy a whole new plethora of beauty products, this simple, pretty palette from Charlotte Tilbury has it all right here! Enjoy the colder months with two different cheese shades, dust rose and warm rose, bronzer, highlighter, and three different eye shadows. All you need to find for them now is that matching outfit

Smashbox Cosmic Celebration Lash + Liner set, £24, Smashbox

Give their peepers a treat with this gorgeous cosmic edition gift set from Smashbox, which consists of a lengthening lash primer, chunky eye liner and a volumising mascara. Perfect for beauty lovers who never have enough mascara, this is the perfect addition to anyone's make-up box!

Olivia Burton Bejewelled Floral and Pearl Bee Gift Set, £125, The Watch Shop

Treat her this year with this gorgeous set of a gorgeous floral watch with sparkling jewel prints along with a pretty pearl bee bracelet on a matching rose gold chain. The two perfectly complement each other, and will bring that little bit of summer to the chilly winter months. We're obsessed!

Nip+Fab Salicylic Saviours Kit, £31.99, ASOS

Christmas is a time for eating plenty of chocolate and drinking plenty of mulled wine, and so give her skin a bit of refreshment with this saviours kit! With three products – a fix that rejuvenates the skin, moisturising cleanser and a facial scrub – they'll look fresh faced and ready for 2020 in no time!

Victoria by Victoria Beckham tee, £95, Victoria by Victoria Beckham

Treat her to a Christmas she'll remember with a fun and trendy T-shirt from Victoria Beckham's collection. At just £95 and perfect to wear with a casual pair of jeans or dress up with a cute skit and oversized earrings, this VVB number is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Particularly if your loved one loves a pair of high heels.

Chelsea Overnight Bag, £120, antler.co.uk

The jet-setting ladies in your life will love Antler's Chelsea Overnight Bag. Paying tribute to the affluent London borough, the Chelsea range offers bags that are both stylish and practical, as this blush holdall proves. It's the perfect size for a night away and is cabin-approved, and even features a nifty laptop pouch. The bag also comes in mint, grey and taupe, so there really is one for everyone.