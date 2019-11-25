All the details on Marks and Spencer’s Black Friday deals What to keep an eye out for

As retailers begin to introduce their Black Friday deals for 2019, we’re patiently refreshing our must-haves for the season in the hope that we might be able to snag a discount on gifts for others (or ourselves). While the likes of Monica Vinader, Aspinal of London and Amazon have already begun their Black Friday sales, we’re yet to spot anything from Marks and Spencer. If you’re hoping to finally get your hands on the coat of the season, or the boots loved by Kate Middleton, here’s everything you need to know about whether M&S will be taking part in Black Friday or Cyber Monday....

Will Marks and Spencer be taking part in Black Friday?

Sadly, no. The retailer told HELLO! That they haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals for the last couple of years and there are no current plans to change that – instead, they want to focus on great quality all year-round.

Nathan Ansell, M&S’s Clothing & Home Marketing Director, said: “We know that our customers are living busier lives than ever before and for many families shopping earlier both in-store and online can help make the festive season more enjoyable – with less stress and the cost spread out. So, we aim to give our customers great trusted value throughout the whole Christmas season, not just over the Black Friday weekend. Our online Christmas shop already has a curation of over 350 present ideas at under £20 for customers looking for great value – from stocking fillers for the kids, to presents for your pets. We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback on how we can offer them the very best Christmas shopping experience.”

Will Marks and Spencer be taking part in Cyber Monday?

Also no.

READ: Shoppers say this M&S coat is 'as warm as a duvet'

Will Marks and Spencer be doing any discounts over Cyber Weekend?

Nothing has been confirmed, although it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Last year, M&S dropped a clearance sale while other stores were celebrating Black Friday, so there is a chance we’ll get some form of discount. Last year they had up to 50 percent off fashion, fragrance and beauty, plus 40 percent off furniture.

There’s no guarantee that what you’re looking for will be reduced, but we’re bookmarking these must-haves, just in case…

Animal midi dress, £49.50, M&S

BUY NOW

Lace-up hiking ankle boots, £45, M&S

BUY NOW

Leather wrap midi skirt, £199, M&S

BUY NOW

Copper table lamp, £75, M&S

BUY NOW

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, £33.50, M&S

BUY NOW

Aviator jacket, £69, M&S

BUY NOW

Velvet robin cushion, £15, M&S

BUY NOW

Emma Hardie Glow on the Go collection, £60, M&S

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.