All the best Cyber Monday deals to grab a last-minute bargain There’s still time to save £££

Black Friday is long-gone, but the deals haven’t stopped just yet. Thanks to Cyber Monday - an extension of the discount weekend - most shops are still offering big savings on new season stock. While the deals might have changed, some are even better than before, with the likes of Topshop and H&M offering up to 50 per cent off their collections.

If you’re worried you missed out on the best of Black Friday, don’t worry; these are the deals you can still buy. But be quick! You have until midnight tonight to save big…

ASOS

ASOS is continuing their offer of up to 70 per cent off everything on site - including beauty and designer labels. It’s hard to trawl through the thousands of items, so we’ve made it easier by rounding up the things we’re definitely buying while they’re still available. Race you to it!

MAC Stars of the Party Lip Kit, was £39, now £31, ASOS

Ghost twisted front midi dress, was £165, now £107, ASOS

ASOS Hybrid check trench coat, was £95, now £85.50, ASOS

Topshop

Topshop offered 25 per cent off everything for Black Friday, but they’ve upped their discount to 50 per cent off selected buys for Cyber Monday. Now’s the time to bag that party dress you’ve had your eye on for a while…

Sequin midi dress, was £150, now £135, Topshop

Burgundy midi dress, was £39, now £33.10, Topshop

Biker jacket, was £79, now £71.10, Topshop

Marks and Spencer

M&S doesn’t take part in Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but they are currently offering up to 50 per cent off furniture - including big ticket items such as bed frames, mattresses and even wardrobes. We’re taking advantage!

Folding shelf, was £89, now £71.20, M&S

Padstow bookcase, was £699, now £349.50, M&S

Wire tables, £79, M&S

H&M

Much like many of its other high street counterparts, H&M is offering up to 50 per cent off its collections. We already know what we’re buying…

Wool-blend coat, was £79.99, now £52, H&M

Chiffon dress, was £34.99, now £23, H&M

Pile-lined boots, was £29.99, now £18, H&M

Net-a-Porter

Now’s the time to bag that designer dress or handbag you’ve had your eye on. Net-a-Porter is offering 30 per cent off a selection of new-season buys. The hardest part is definitely choosing where to begin…

Pumps, were £475, now £332.50, Jimmy Choo @ Net-a-Porter

Shoulder bag, was £340, now £238, Loeffler Randall @ Net-a-Porter

Velvet midi dress, was £575, now £402.50, De La Vali @ Net-a-Porter

Lookfantastic

If you’re more of a beauty fan, you’ll be obsessed with the discounts Lookfantastic is offering. From 40 per cent off best-selling palettes to savings on haircare and discounted beauty sets, this is what we’ll be buying.

Party Favor palette, was £25, now £18.75, Urban Decay @ Lookfantastic

Nude lipstick trio, was £52.50, now £39, Lookfantastic

Redken extreme gift pouch, was £52, now £33.80, Lookfantastic

