These M&S Christmas jumpers are stylish AND festive A festive jumper you’ll actually want to wear

There’s nothing like a great Christmas jumper to get you into the festive spirit, and Marks and Spencer has possibly the most impressive selection on the high street. Much like most of their offering, there’s something for everyone; whether you want an all-out sparkly jumper or something more traditional.

Christmas Jumper Day falls on Friday 13th December, so you haven’t got long to get your orders in. We recommend adding these to basket or nipping to your local M&S ASAP…

Embellished dog Christmas jumper, £25, M&S

The classic red colour of this jumper is instantly festive, and it’s the perfect buy for dog-lovers. Plus, we can never say no to some sequins!

Let It Snow Christmas jumper, £25, M&S

This fun pom-pom jumper is bound to get you noticed in the run-up to Christmas, but we love that it comes in black and white so you can style it easily.

Fair Isle print roll neck jumper, £25, M&S

You’ll probably recognise this fairisle style from the M&S advert, and luckily for us it’s still in stock. More subtle than some other styles, we love the turtleneck and flattering blue colour.

Embellished Christmas jumper, £25, M&S

This fun sequin number has just the right amount of sparkle for all-day wear. We’ll be adding a midi skirt and trainers to dress it down a little bit.

But don’t just take our word for it; celebs are loving the M&S offering too. Recently, Lorraine wore a gorgeous Marks & Spencer cashmere jumper that turned out to be the perfect festive knit if you are looking to go a tad more casual this festive period - and it comes in two colours!

Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper in Camel, £79, Marks & Spencer

And if that’s not enough to sell you on the jumpers, you can get matching styles for men and children too. Have a cosy one

