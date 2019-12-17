John Lewis has massive reductions on this cult dress brand loved by Holly Willoughby The most perfect dresses at half price

It might still be over a week until Christmas Day, but the festive sales are already beginning - and John Lewis has one of the best one around. The department store has reductions across furniture and womenswear right now, and we’ve searched through hundreds of bargains to find the best gems, and as it turns out cult brand Ghost has massive reductions.

The brand is loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby, who regularly wears their styles to present This Morning. Perfect for weddings and events, Ghost makes flattering, easy to wear midi dresses that don’t look like your average high street buys - and some of the styles are currently half price. Here’s some of our must-haves - but you’ll want to be quick, as these won’t be around for long…

Red velvet dress

Sydney silk velvet dress, was £245, now £171.50, Ghost @ John Lewis

This cult dress is exclusive to John Lewis, and has been flying off the shelves - so much so, that we’re impressed it’s even reduced. A classic Christmas frock, we’ll add some sparkle and we’re good to go!

Floral dress

Astrid floral dress, was £149, now £44.70, Ghost @ John Lewis

This bestseller is a classic buy, and is currently more than 50 per cent off. Ideal for dinner with the family, or drinks with the girls.

Red dress

Harison floral dress, was £129, now £64.50, Ghost @ John Lewis

Holly Willoughby wore this dress just a few weeks ago, and we’re amazed it hasn’t yet sold out at that price. Better be quick!

Yellow dress

Madison satin dress, was £169, now £50.70, Ghost @ John Lewis

This sweet yellow number is the perfect spring wedding dress - just add nude shoes and a delicate headband.

Cheetah print dress

Mindy dress, was £145, now £82.50, Ghost @ John Lewis

Animal print will be sticking around for some time, and we’re big fans of this muted style, which would look incredible with hot pink accessories.

Green velvet trousers

Emily trousers, was £195, now £97.50, Ghost @ John Lewis

Ghost don’t just do dresses, you know. These green velvet trousers have a matching blazer to make the perfect Christmas party powersuit. Straight to bag!

