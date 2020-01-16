M&S just dropped a new must-have bag, and shoppers can’t stop raving about it “Perfect for spring!”

Marks & Spencer knows the perfect formula for a bag: stylish, big enough to carry essentials and just a little bit different. So it comes as no surprise that their newest offering is already flying off the shelves. The high street store shared a picture of their new sling bag on Instagram, and it’s going down a storm with social media followers.

As M&S shared the image, comments came flooding in. One follower wrote: “Loving so many of your bags at the mo!” while another added: “Really like this bag! Spesh for summer.”

Sling hobo bag, £29.50, M&S

We have to agree - and luckily, you can get your hands on the style online now for just £29.50. It comes in stylish black and cool off-white, but we predict it won’t be available for long, knowing M&S and the rate at which their fashion buys sell-out.

Sling hobo bag, £29.50, M&S

Perhaps the reason it’s so popular with shoppers is because bag looks a lot like a designer must-have by The Row, which is owned by the likes of Stacey Dooley and costs over £1,500. Luckily, the M&S style can be worn in a similar cross-body way, or simply over the shoulder.

Of course, it’s not the only new season buy causing a storm in the high-street store. The new floral waisted midi dress comes in a stunning purple and green colour palette, and has a comfortable high neck and elasticated waist for easy styling. Since landing online, it’s become a firm favourite with shoppers.

Floral waisted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

Looks like a trip to M&S is on the cards!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.