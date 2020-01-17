If you are an avid reader of HELLO!, you will know we are big fans of Amanda Holden's style. The 48-year-old shares her latest high street looks with her huge Instagram following daily before she heads to her slot on Heart Radio, and on Britain's Got Talent, she always wears stunning, avant garde dresses from high-end labels that usually steal the show. But one thing we have noticed recently, is she truly has the best bag collection! From more affordable, luxury arm candy from Aspinal London, to her Gucci cross body bag and her Dior saddle tote, we wouldn't mind borrowing one of them (or two.) So keep scrolling, and check out the blonde beauty's impressive collection…

Amanda rocking her Aspinal London bag

First up, we have this dazzling brown croc number by Aspinal. The label is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and we can see why - the brand is classic and affordable. The £650 'London' tote has a soft croc material with a deep glassy shine and is big enough to take away with you at the weekend.

London Tote, £650, Aspinal of London

The BGT star with her Dior saddle bag

The Dior saddle bag - which was given iconic status back in the 90's thanks to Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw - is a great choice for Amanda. The ITV favourite has the black, calf-skin version which costs a staggering £2,450.

Saddle calfskin bag, £2,450, Dior

Sporting the Chloe bag cross-body

Wearing your bag cross-body is very cool indeed, and back in the summer the BGT star wore a white T-shirt, a pleated skirt, trainers, shades and a very cute white Chloe leather belt bag, which set her back £675.

White C-ring flap-top leather belt bag, £675, Chloe at Farfetch

Amanda accessorising with a Burberry bag

We adore this monochrome getup, made even more striking when the mother-of-two carried a Burberry bag. Not the tartan, original variety, but the small painted edge logo bag, that comes with a funky chain strap with a price tag of £1750.

Small painted edge logo print TB bag, £1750, Burberry

Glam in Gucci

One of her most regularly reached for bags, is the £800 Gucci Marmont Mini, which is decorated with burnished gold hardware and is made in a compact style that's a great choice for day or night. We are big fans of the chain-trimmed strap, too.

GG Marmont Camera mini quilted leather shoulder bag, £800, Gucci @ Net-A-Porter

We love Amanda's Louis Vuitton backpack

This £1,890 sleek backpack is made from fine-grained calfskin. It's a daily bag that Amanda can fit lots into and there are a few carry options too - by the top handle for an on-point look, on a single strap over the shoulder, or of course, like the TV presenter herself - in a classic backpack style.

Lock Me Backpack, £1,890, Louis Vuitton

