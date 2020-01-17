8 empowering slogan t-shirts to wear with pride on Blue Monday Wear self-love on your sleeves with this empowering edit...

This year, our 2020 mantra is to love ourselves a little bit more, and that includes oozing body-positivity and confidence. Kick-start your self-love movement with our edit of the most empowering slogan t-shirts on the high-street now…

Who said you had to choose between style and comfort? This workout slogan tee from M&S offers both, and we love it.

Relaxed Fit Slogan t-shirt, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

What better way to believe in yourself than with this chic t-shirt from ASOS? As a bonus, it’s been made in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally, which is better for farmers and the environment. Double win.

Believe In You Curve t-shirt, £10, ASOS

Judge yourself less, accept yourself more – that’s our 2020 mantra. So, wear this top tucked into a leather skirt or even a smart co-ord for the perfect workwear statement.

A Little Less Judgement t-shirt, £26, Mama Life London

The most important rule in self-acceptance? Love yourself. And that’s exactly what we plan on doing when wearing this chic slogan t-shirt from Matalan.

Love Is Love Slogan t-shirt, £6, Matalan

This t-shirt truly speaks to us, because if you look like a snack, why not scream it from the hills? We’ll take two, please.

I Look Like A Damn Snack t-shirt, £16, Skinnydip

Be kind to your mind and your body with this minimalistic slogan tee from New Look. Tuck it into jeans for ultimate cool-girl vibes.

Bee Kind Slogan t-shirt, £7.99, New Look

Pair this short sleeve tee with classic mom jeans and trainers for the day, and swap your flats for heels to rock a casual evening look.

Self Love Society t-shirt By Tee & Cake, £22, Topshop

