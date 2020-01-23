Let's be honest, who doesn't love designer shoes? Answers on a postcard. There's nothing like investing in a pair of pricey heels, particularly if they are a classic shape that will go with everything in your wardrobe. High on many stylish ladies' lists are black, toe-cap sling-backs, embedded on a cream setting, and they've been worn by most celebrity A-listers and bloggers alike. But costing in the region of £650, it's a bit of a bank balance blow-out. Well, last year, Marks & Spencer's came to the rescue with a hugely similar version, for just £39. They flew off the shelves - but now, thanks to fashion influencer Erica Davies - they're back and better than ever. Nestled on her Graham & Green chair and iconic La Redoute rug, at a first glance you'd think the fashionista had bagged herself the designer pair.

Erica shared a stunning shot of the M&S shoes everyone is talking about

A huge hit with shoppers, many customers have left rave reviews online. One wrote: "Identical to a design famed for elegant classic styles at a fraction of the price.These are no doubt worth investing and the quality is fab. They'd look lovely with an-all black outfit and a camel coat - so stylish and expensive looking."

Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Another reviewer wrote: "Has taken me about two weeks of blood, sweat and tears to get my hands on these in the right size - bloggers have been showcasing them so as soon as they are back online they sell out. If you can find a pair in your size you won't be disappointed"

In September, here at HELLO! we were lucky enough to chat to the creator of The Edited about her style wishlist. She said: " I am trying to snag a vintage Burberry trench coat on eBay at the moment, as I think they’re the perfect transitional coat. I’d also love a great pair of 70’s style knee high brown boots, which always work with midi dresses and skirts, again, I might go vintage. I’m hankering after the Adalie shirt from French brand Sézane, which has gorgeous pintuck embroidery collars and cuffs – and will look lovely under a navy cashmere crew neck (which I live in!) My dream investment – which I would be saving up for if I wasn’t saving for a bathroom – would be an Acne Studios Musubi bag, which I would love in brown."

