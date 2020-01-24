M&S has revealed its Valentine's Day range featuring a stunning pink bag

We can hardly believe that Valentine’s Day is almost upon us! It's nearly time to get romantic again - and Marks & Spencer has, of course, got us covered with a range of products perfect for the day of love. The high street store has everything you need for your Valentine’s day shopping, including buys for yourself like lingerie and decorative home accessories as well as stylish pieces for him. Here’s our pick of the treats we’ve got our eyes on…

Buckle detail tote bag, £27.50, M&S

This pink tote bag is a gorgeous twist on a classic black design. The buckle and button detailing is a nice touch, while the zip fastening gives extra security. Pair it with pastels for a romantic look ahead of spring.

Satin and lace non-wired push-up bra, £20, M&S

If you’re in the market for some new lingerie this Valentine’s Day, may we suggest this gorgeous pink and red set? M&S makes beautiful and supportive underwear, and this particular style is available up to an E cup. Guaranteed to impress!

Pure cotton Valentine's pyjama set, £19.50, M&S

Treat him with some pure cotton pyjamas for a restful night’s sleep. The classic shorts design comes with a red shirt that screams Valentine’s Day - even if he’s not the romantic type.

Satin short pyjama set, £30, M&S

Match with these luxurious satin short pyjamas by Rosie for Autograph. We guarantee they’ll make you feel gorgeous.

Heart print mug, £5, M&S

A simple mug is always a great present, and this one is ideal if you want some colour in your place. We recommend stocking up to bring some romance to the kitchen.

Fairtrade pink rose bouquet, £25, M&S

If all else fails? Say it with flowers! These gorgeous pink roses will brighten any room, and anyone’s day!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.