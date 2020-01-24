The £15 New Look bag that's all over Instagram The designer-inspired bag that's taking over our feeds...

The bag that's on everyone's lips right now is the Bottega Veneta Pouch bag. Everyone from Hollywood A-listers Salma Hayek to the UK's very own Coleen Rooney has one in their collection, as well as some of our favourite fashion influencers on Instagram. The bag comes in various colours and textures, and is one of Daniel Lee's first designs as Bottega Veneta’s Creative Director. It's cloud-like in its shape and comes with a spacious interior with embossed branding. But, with a price tag of £1,990, it will dent your bank balance. Well, you may be buzzing to hear that New Look has an amazing version of this bag, for the purse-friendly price of just £15. It comes in black and green and you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the real deal.

Light Green Leather-Look Pouch Clutch Bag, £15.99, New Look

Rochelle Humes also has the bag - in three different colours; black, tan and white and often styles up the designer arm candy with jeans and pretty dresses.

Laura Byrnes styles up the fab bag with neutral tones and leather trousers

Also, her bestie - former TOWIE star Georgina Cleverley - has the same designer number in cream and brown. Great minds think alike, right?

Rochelle Humes has the Bottega Veneta version

We wonder if mother-of-two Rochelle also has the New Look version? After all, she does have an amazing edit with the high street store.

Black Leather-Look Pouch Clutch Bag, £15.99, New Look

This week, the ITV presenter has just dropped her latest edit and the neutral collection boasts a selection of jackets, t-shirts and jumpsuits. Talking about her love of fashion with HELLO! she said: "It’s always been a big part of my life, it gets me excited, probably more than it should, if you ask my accountant." Describing her sense of style as "classic, with a bit of an edge," you're not likely to see her rocking a particular trend from head-to-toe: "It might just be a nod to it," she told us.

