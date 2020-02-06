Victoria Beckham leads to a surge in this trouser trend Searches are up by 1000%

Victoria Beckham may have taken us all by surprise last year when she introduced her split hem trousers, but even those who were sceptical about the trend at first seem to have been swayed - in fact, the unique styles are one of the most searched-for fashion items right now.

According to leading shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, searches for “Split hem trousers” have increased by over 1000 per cent - and influencers have been getting on board with the trend, too.

It began late last year when former Spice Girl Victoria declared the styles, which are part of her AW19 collection, a 'huge party wear' trend. The trousers - which cost £690 - combine the comfort of leggings with the smartness of tailoring and are made in a bright gold tone with zips at the ankle.

Influencers have favoured black, though, and we have to admit, we love the quirky style when paired with oversized t-shirts or knitwear.

If you fancy trying the trend, you can snap up a VB pair in multiple colours:

Front split tuxedo trousers, £620, Victoria Beckham

Otherwise, the high street has plenty of split hem designs on offer, from jeans to fashion’s favourite leggings (yes, they’re back!) Here’s our pick of the best to shop now:

Split hem Joni jeans, £38, Topshop

High-waisted denim jeans, £21, Nasty Gal

Slit hem trousers, £19.99, Mango

If you’re brave enough, style them with strappy shoes - otherwise, add chunky boots or trainers to finish the look. After all, once VB declares it’s a trend, it’s bound to be everywhere...

