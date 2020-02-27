Emma Willis launches her latest Next collection - and we want everything The presenter looks gorgeous in her photoshoot, too

Emma Willis has teamed up with high street favourite Next to launch another fashion collection, and boy, is it a beauty! We're getting so excited for warmer weather looking at her Spring edit, which includes gorgeous swimwear, floaty beach cover-ups and pretty sandals. The star has posed for some gorgeous photographs, taken in Mauritius, to celebrate the new edit - and posting on Instagram, she admitted that it might be her favourite to date.

Emma shared some stunning shots from the shoot on her Instagram page

"Throwback to delicious Mauritius, casual jeep poses… and quite possibly my favourite @nextofficial collection yet! Full of colour as we head into Spring. Swipe across for a lil sneak peek and hit the link in my bio to see the full range," she wrote.

MORE: Holly Willoughby just wore the cosiest knit dress you didn't know you needed

Emma looks beautiful in her clothing picks, wearing barely-there makeup and keeping her short blonde hair natural and beachy. Once again, there's a nod to her penchant for tailoring, with some chic trousers and jackets amongst the traditional holiday pieces. We predict a sell-out on Emma's gingham swimwear and her throw-on tiered maxi dress, which has a touch of Duchess Meghan about it!

Emma Willis Gingham Crop Bikini Top, £26, Next

Other key pieces include a leopard-print beach dress, a matching one-shoulder swimsuit and a pretty printed wrap dress that would make an ideal summer wedding outfit. Emma's other popular pieces are still available too, including her celeb-approved activewear range and cosy autumn and winter collections.

MORE: Duchess Kate has crown reference removed from her latest dress

As ever, the presenter's fans were thrilled to see the launch of the new items, with plenty commenting on Emma's Instagram post to leave their glowing reviews. "Been waiting for your new range to come out, clothes fit me perfect, loving the new line," one wrote, while another added: "I love your new collection, I literally want to buy everything!"

Scroll down to look at Emma's new hero pieces for Spring - now all we need is sunshine…

Emma Willis Smock Dress, £38, Next

Emma Willis Belted Jumpsuit, £58, Next

Black Emma Willis Bandeau Swimsuit, £40, Next

Emma Willis Maxi Tiered Dress, £38, Next

Red Emma Willis Slim Flare Trousers, £42, Next

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.