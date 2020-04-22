Holly Willoughby's polka-dot & Other Stories dress has just been discounted in a gorgeous new print Holly's fan-favourite dress is bound to be a sell-out

Do you remember Holly Willoughby's beautiful polka-dot green dress from & Other Stories? The £85 tie-waist dress was hugely popular with This Morning viewers, and sold out quickly - but now, a gorgeous new version of the dress has been discounted hugely in the brand's sale. If you loved the silhouette of Holly's flattering midi dress, you might be tempted by the pretty gingham style, which is now only £37 online. Hurry though, it's selling out quickly!

Gingham Waist Tie Midi Dress, now £37, & Other Stories

Holly first wore this gorgeous dress back in April 2019, and since then, & Other Stories has made it in a number of other colours and prints. We reckon the presenter would love the monochrome version, though fans of the original will be thrilled to learn that the green polka-dot style has also been restocked - at the full price of £85.

Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

We've also spotted one size of the dress on ASOS, reduced to £71 - the sell-out black version is also available there in all sizes!

Chic high-street brand & Other Stories is certainly one of Holly's favourites for This Morning - she has also worn three different versions of the label's pretty puff sleeve dresses.

& Other Stories polka dot tie-front midi dress in black, £95, ASOS

But in fact, Holly wasn't the only ITV star to fall in love with the flattering & Other Stories number - Christine Lampard was the first to wear it during a March 2019 episode of Loose Women. Great minds! Both Holly and Christine work with stylist Angie Smith, but clearly don't mind wearing the same outfits.

Christine Lampard has also worn the dress

Angie has previously spoken about working with Holly, revealing that the presenter wanted to shake up her wardrobe when she first started working with her. She told You magazine: "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I've had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

