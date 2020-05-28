Ruth Langsford gave This Morning viewers the BEST tip for dealing with new shoes that rub Summer sandal blisters be gone…

Oh, good ol' Ruth Langsford - coming to the rescue of our footwear dilemmas. The This Morning star has revealed that she has a nifty trick for dealing with shoes that rub and give you blisters. During a segment about summer sandals with Lisa Snowdon on This Morning, the 60-year-old told Lisa and her husband Eamonn Holmes live on air that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain from wearing new shoes.

She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."

Lisa Snowdon agreed with Ruth, saying new shoes need to mould to your foot shape and you need to be patient with new shoes.

So there we have it folks, a top tip for dealing with painful shoes. Cheers, Ruth!

