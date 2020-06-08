There's a Friends t-shirt collection at H&M - could we BE more excited? The 1990s are back in style, and we are loving the H&M Friends t-shirt collection

It has been more than 15 years since Friends went off the air, but as the 1990s make a return in fashion the hit US sitcom is also back in style – including in a line of cool Friends themed t-shirts at H&M.

Over the years, millions have watched the hit show, which ran for ten hilarious seasons, from 1994 to 2004, and made stars of the cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. In addition to the original viewers that saw the show when it aired, there's also a new generation of fans catching the show via their parents' boxed sets or during it's run on streaming services: Netflix in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

Since Central Perk is now just a memory, we're embracing our Friends nostalgia by sayin' "How you doin'?" to the best H&M Friends t-shirts available now at H&M.

The one with the ice cream

'Friends' diner t-shirt, £9.99 / $12.99, H&M

This tee features an oh-so-Nineties shot of the full cast lineup indulging in milkshakes and sundaes – and Jennifer Aniston's amazing chunky hair highlights.

The one with the bathtubs

'Friends' bathtub t-shirt, £9.99 / $12.99, H&M

Who could forget the quirky Friends opening credits, set to I'll Be There for You and featuring umbrellas, random furniture and a park fountain? This tee captures the same spirit, but with bathtubs as a backdrop.

The one with the logo

'Friends' logo t-shirt, £12.99, $17.99

BUY NOW IN UK BUY NOW IN USA

Keep it simple while showing you are a fan with a men's t-shirt emblazoned with nothing but the iconic show title motif

The one with the characters

'Friends' tribute t-shirt, £9.99 / $12.99 H&M

We love this tee that pays tribute to the individual characters and their most memorable traits, from "Dress like Rachel" to "Live like Phoebe".

The one that's for kids

'Friends' kids t-shirt, £4.99 / $7.99, H&M

Perfect for a new generation of Friends fans – could it BE any cuter?

