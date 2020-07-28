Marks and Spencer launch face masks for adults and kids and they’re only £9.50 for a 5-pack M&S' new fashionable face masks will be a sell out for sure...

Ever since face masks became a thing, we’ve been waiting patiently for Marks & Spencer to throw their hat into the ring and bring out their own version. Well friends, that day has arrived – and we’re delighted with what they’ve come up with. The iconic British brand has launched face coverings for adults and kids in a variety of colours and prints – and at £9.50 for a pack of five, they're great value for money.

5 pack adjustable and reusable kids face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

The face masks are made from durable 2-ply cotton, and feature elasticated ear loops and adjustable toggles to ensure comfort and fit. Each face covering has an antibacterial coating to keep them fresher for longer and can be washed up to 40 times.

5 pack adjustable and reusable adults face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

So if you wash your mask daily, one of these M&S packs would last you six and a half months – which is pretty impressive really. Remember that experts, including John Hopkins medicine recommend that washing your mask after every use is the ideal – so a five pack would really come in handy. Especially since masks are now compulsory in shops and on public transport in England and Scotland so most of us won’t be leaving home without one.

5 pack adjustable and reusable adults face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

And a plus point with these masks is that the brand uses Fairtrade, organic and recycled cotton – so you can have peace of mind on the sustainability front.

