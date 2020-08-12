10 tie-dye face masks to brighten up your post-lockdown going out look These colourful coverings are SO chic!

Tie-dye has fast become one of the season's biggest trends! Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the popular print this summer, and even celebrity pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have incorporated tie-dye into their face masks. Feeling inspired? Us too. We've rounded up ten stylish coverings from some of our favourite brands, including ASOS, River Island, and Boohoo. Sure to make a statement, we can see a number of celebrities donning these gorgeous designs over the coming months.

Blue tie-dye covering, £6, River Island

Tie-dye fashion mask, £4, Boohoo

New Girl order pack of two face coverings, £12, ASOS

Blue and purple mask, £8, Claire's

Pastel rainbow tie-dye mask, £11.75, Redbubble

Cloud dyed mask, £12.25, Redbubble

Cotton tie-dye masks, £7, Etsy

Face mask five-pack, £20, Everlane

Rainbow tie-dye mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Mask with filter pocket and nose wire, £7.95, Etsy

