Tie-dye has fast become one of the season's biggest trends! Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the popular print this summer, and even celebrity pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have incorporated tie-dye into their face masks. Feeling inspired? Us too. We've rounded up ten stylish coverings from some of our favourite brands, including ASOS, River Island, and Boohoo. Sure to make a statement, we can see a number of celebrities donning these gorgeous designs over the coming months.
Blue tie-dye covering, £6, River Island
Tie-dye fashion mask, £4, Boohoo
New Girl order pack of two face coverings, £12, ASOS
Blue and purple mask, £8, Claire's
Pastel rainbow tie-dye mask, £11.75, Redbubble
Cloud dyed mask, £12.25, Redbubble
Cotton tie-dye masks, £7, Etsy
Face mask five-pack, £20, Everlane
Rainbow tie-dye mask, £12.65, Zazzle
Mask with filter pocket and nose wire, £7.95, Etsy
