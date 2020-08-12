﻿
tie-dye

10 tie-dye face masks to brighten up your post-lockdown going out look

These colourful coverings are SO chic!

Megan Bull

Tie-dye has fast become one of the season's biggest trends! Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the popular print this summer, and even celebrity pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have incorporated tie-dye into their face masks. Feeling inspired? Us too. We've rounded up ten stylish coverings from some of our favourite brands, including ASOS, River Island, and Boohoo. Sure to make a statement, we can see a number of celebrities donning these gorgeous designs over the coming months. 

ri-mask

Blue tie-dye covering, £6, River Island

boohoo-mask

Tie-dye fashion mask, £4, Boohoo

asos-tie-dye

New Girl order pack of two face coverings, £12, ASOS

claires

Blue and purple mask, £8, Claire's

redubble-tie-dye

Pastel rainbow tie-dye mask, £11.75, Redbubble

redubble-cloud

Cloud dyed mask, £12.25, Redbubble

etsy-tie-dye

Cotton tie-dye masks, £7, Etsy

everlane-tie-dye

Face mask five-pack, £20, Everlane

zazzle-mask

Rainbow tie-dye mask, £12.65, Zazzle

etsy-filter-mask

Mask with filter pocket and nose wire, £7.95, Etsy

