Best Labor Day sales: Where to shop the best fashion and beauty deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Your Labor Day weekend plans might not be as fancy as usual, but in-between hosting friends and family or chilling during the long weekend, take some time to treat yourself and shop the best Labor Day discounts. Your closet and make-up bag will thank you for it! There's loads of amazing Labor Day deals you’ll want to snap up, including major savings on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's favourite fashion labels and the best beauty brands too. It's the perfect chance to buy a few fall essentials too, and we’ve tracked down some of the best Labour Day weekend sales to shop right now.

Shop the best Labor Day fashion sales

Bloomingdale's

Get your browse on as Bloomingdale's sale is packed with luxury brands from Jimmy Choo to Michael Kors; save up to 50% off sale items and up to 60% on regular-priced pieces.

SHOP: 18 beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas

Good American

Save an extra 50% off sale items from Khloe Kardashian's line until September 7 – including the cutest all-in-one and athleisure wear too.

Boden

Snap up something from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands; Boden have up to 20% off.

Anthropologie

Shop Anthropologie's sale and you can save an extra 25%. Get browsing.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's sale is so big you'll need some serious time to shop it. Save on some of the coolest fashion labels including Free People and Reformation.

Nike

Kit the whole family out in a new pair of sneakers, with Nike's amazing 40% off footwear, clothing and accessories.

Topshop

Dresses, jeans, sweaters, oh my – there's so much in the massive Topshop Labor Day sale, with up to 50% off selected styles.

The North Face

Meghan Markle loves The North Face jackets – get yourself a royal bargain as they're offering 30% off selected styles until September 7.

Splendid

There's up to 40% off almost everything, including their cosy separates which are spot on for fall.

SEE: Love Kelly Ripa's style? We've found her go-to fashion brand Ganni on sale

Zappos

Fancy a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to winter boots from Sorel or some Tory Burch pumps? Zappos has hundreds of brands in its massive sale.

Shopbop

Rag & Bone, Kelly Ripa's favourite Ganni and Victoria Beckham are just some of the labels in Shopbop's enormous sale. Go go go!

Old Navy

Stock up on sweatpants, jeans and tees with Old Navy's big sale – there's up to 50% off across the entire site.

Shop the best Labor Day beauty sales

Lookfantastic

You can't beat Lookfantastic for big beauty brands, and you can save 20% across the entire site with code LABORDAY.

Fenty

Spend over $50 at Fenty Beauty and you’ll receive a super cool 3-piece gift, including a mirror, make-up bag and mini mascara.

Paula's Choice

The cult skincare brand has 15% off until September 8.

Elemis

Elemis' Frangipani range is one of our top bath and body scents, and now is the time to bulk buy with Elemis' 25% off discount. Use code LABORDAY.

Cover FX

We're obsessed with Cover FX's Bronze Custom Drops, and you can save 20% on your entire order with the code, HEYFALL.

ULTA

Join in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty for 50% off selected brands including Indie Lee, Philosophy and Kylie Cosmetics until September 19. You can see which brands are coming up for discount, so mark it in your calendar when you see your favourites.

SkinStore

Take 25% off your entire order with code LABOR, across brands including Sunday Riley, Erno Lazlo and Molton Brown.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.