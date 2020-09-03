﻿
shopaholic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Best Labor Day sales: Where to shop the best fashion and beauty deals

Get shopping for some serious savings...

Carla Challis

Your Labor Day weekend plans might not be as fancy as usual, but in-between hosting friends and family or chilling during the long weekend, take some time to treat yourself and shop the best Labor Day discounts. Your closet and make-up bag will thank you for it! There's loads of amazing Labor Day deals you’ll want to snap up, including major savings on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's favourite fashion labels and the best beauty brands too. It's the perfect chance to buy a few fall essentials too, and we’ve tracked down some of the best Labour Day weekend sales to shop right now.

Shop the best Labor Day fashion sales

 

Bloomingdale's

Get your browse on as Bloomingdale's sale is packed with luxury brands from Jimmy Choo to Michael Kors; save up to 50% off sale items and up to 60% on regular-priced pieces.

SHOP BLOOMINGDALE'S NOW

 

SHOP: 18 beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas

 

Good American

Save an extra 50% off sale items from Khloe Kardashian's line until September 7 – including the cutest all-in-one and athleisure wear too.

SHOP GOOD AMERICAN NOW

 

Boden

Snap up something from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands; Boden have up to 20% off.

SHOP BODEN NOW

 

Anthropologie

Shop Anthropologie's sale and you can save an extra 25%. Get browsing.

SHOP ANTHROPOLOGIE NOW

 

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's sale is so big you'll need some serious time to shop it. Save on some of the coolest fashion labels including Free People and Reformation.

SHOP NORDSTROM NOW

 

Nike

Kit the whole family out in a new pair of sneakers, with Nike's amazing 40% off footwear, clothing and accessories.

SHOP NIKE NOW

 

Topshop

Dresses, jeans, sweaters, oh my – there's so much in the massive Topshop Labor Day sale, with up to 50% off selected styles.

SHOP TOPSHOP NOW

 

The North Face

Meghan Markle loves The North Face jackets – get yourself a royal bargain as they're offering 30% off selected styles until September 7.

SHOP THE NORTH FACE NOW

 

Splendid

There's up to 40% off almost everything, including their cosy separates which are spot on for fall.

SHOP SPLENDID NOW

SEE: Love Kelly Ripa's style? We've found her go-to fashion brand Ganni on sale

 

Zappos

Fancy a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to winter boots from Sorel or some Tory Burch pumps? Zappos has hundreds of brands in its massive sale.

SHOP ZAPPOS NOW

 

Shopbop

Rag & Bone, Kelly Ripa's favourite Ganni and Victoria Beckham are just some of the labels in Shopbop's enormous sale. Go go go!

SHOP SHOPBOP NOW

 

Old Navy

Stock up on sweatpants, jeans and tees with Old Navy's big sale – there's up to 50% off across the entire site.

SHOP OLD NAVY NOW

 

Shop the best Labor Day beauty sales

 

Lookfantastic

You can't beat Lookfantastic for big beauty brands, and you can save 20% across the entire site with code LABORDAY.

SHOP LOOKFANTASTIC NOW

 

Fenty

Spend over $50 at Fenty Beauty and you’ll receive a super cool 3-piece gift, including a mirror, make-up bag and mini mascara.

SHOP FENTY NOW

 

Paula's Choice

The cult skincare brand has 15% off until September 8.

SHOP PAULA'S CHOICE NOW

 

Elemis

Elemis' Frangipani range is one of our top bath and body scents, and now is the time to bulk buy with Elemis' 25% off discount. Use code LABORDAY.

SHOP ELEMIS NOW

 

Cover FX

We're obsessed with Cover FX's Bronze Custom Drops, and you can save 20% on your entire order with the code, HEYFALL.

SHOP COVER FX NOW

 

ULTA

Join in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty for 50% off selected brands including Indie Lee, Philosophy and Kylie Cosmetics until September 19. You can see which brands are coming up for discount, so mark it in your calendar when you see your favourites.

SHOP ULTA NOW

 

SkinStore

Take 25% off your entire order with code LABOR, across brands including Sunday Riley, Erno Lazlo and Molton Brown.

SHOP SKINSTORE NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about shopping

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.