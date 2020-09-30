These Queen Elizabeth sweatshirts are a MUST for royal fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a royal get the look and we've found the cosiest way to up your regal fashion – with a Queen Elizabeth sweatshirt. Forget cashmere knits or silk pjs, we're adding one of these cosy numbers into our work from home outfit rotation. They're the majestic version of a band T-shirt or a brand emblazoned hoodie.

While we've never seen the Queen wearing a sweatshirt, royals including Kate Middleton and Princess Diana have all been pictured rocking a stylish sweat, so you'd be in good company!

And there's loads of designs to choose from, from a portrait of Her Majesty to one printed with the royal crest to a pop art inspired version. Here's our favourites:

Based on Andy Warhol's 60s pop art style, we're loving the bright colours of this sweatshirt to brighten up a dull Monday.

Fabulous Queen Sweatshirt, £39.90, Amazon

You can't beat a black and white design. This is simple and classic.

Queen Elizabeth II Sweatshirt, £31.99, Amazon

Traditionalists will delight in this beautiful vintage image of Queen Elizabeth II, printed onto an easy to wear sweatshirt.

Queen Elizabeth II Fans Vintage Poster Sweatshirt, £31.99, Amazon

Celebrating the work of Sidney Maurer, former co-worker of Andy Warhol, how cool is this print? It comes in royal blue too – very fitting.

VINTRO Sweatshirt, £27.99, Amazon

If it's something a little more low-key you want to show your royal allegiance, try this one, printed with the royal coat of arms. Comes in black, grey, blue and green.

Royal Coat of Arms Sweatshirt, £31.99, Amazon

This is a super fun, tongue in cheek design, perfect for Halloween too. Easiest Halloween costume ever, or what?

Royal Meme Sweatshirt, £31.99, Amazon

