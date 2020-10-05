We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Exciting news alert - H&M has announced its next designer collaboration, and boy, it's a goodie!

The high street retailer has teamed up with The Vampire's Wife for a gorgeous new collection – and we bet Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cambridge will love it.

MORE: The best fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury

Described as a "glamorous, dark and powerfully feminine collection", we have no doubt shoppers will be queuing up to shop the range, which will feature all the dramatic silhouettes and luxe gothic vibes of the brand's main line, from which a dress typically costs upwards of £700.

The Vampire's Wife is a royal favourite!

Susie Cave's The Vampire's Wife quickly achieved cult status with its signature shimmering dresses, which are loved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Rachel Weiss and Alexa Chung.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Royals' favourite high street fashion buys

Of course, Princess Beatrice has also chosen to wear the brand for a number of special occasions, and Duchess Kate also wore one of Susie's metallic it-dresses during her royal visit to Ireland in March.

Duchess Kate has also worn one of the brand's cult ruffle dresses

Susie has said of the new range: "It was a great honour to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire's Wife's collaboration with H&M.

Velvet mini dress, £34.99, H&M (available 22 October)

"H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire's Wife to life," she added. "I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it."

Lace dress, £49.99, H&M (available 22 October)

Stand out pieces in the range include a black lace maxi dress with a ruffled hem, a metallic lace frock with a matching cape, a puff-sleeve mini dress and an oversized vintage-style white collar which can be worn underneath dresses or jumpers.

MORE: 11 great Black-owned face coverings you can shop now – including Meghan Markle's fave mask

Designer Susie also told Vogue that she is thrilled to be able to offer a range that is accessible to more people.

Ruffle collar, £9.99, H&M (available 22 October)

"Such grand names have gone before me!" she said. "Karl Lagerfeld and Versace... but really it was the idea that my dresses could be available to everyone that was so very exciting."

The Vampire's Wife X H&M will be available in selected stores and online from 22 October 2020.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.