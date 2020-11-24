Boden's novelty Christmas gifts are next level - shop our top picks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You want to find a silly Christmas gift for your loved one - but where to start? It's all been a bit too serious this year, and come Christmas, we all want to spread a little cheer with our Xmas gifts. What better present to give than a novelty Christmas gift?

Forget old school novelty gifts of yesteryear that are hilarious but largely utterly useless; instead, head to Boden. Their novelty Christmas gifting is full of the festive spirit, with metallic slogan tops, cheeky cushions and the coolest Christmas earrings. Talk about silly and stylish!

Shop best novelty Christmas gifts for her

Cracker earrings, £35, Boden

Nope, we don’t think we’ve coveted a pair of earrings this much, ever. SUCH FUN! There's also a toy soldier pair, winner.

Christmas Breton, £38, Boden

We love a Breton, and we love anything shiny, and we know plenty of people who’d LOVE to wear this utterly joy-inducing tee come Christmas Day - us included.

Hot water bottle cover, £38, Boden

Upgrade their nightly BFF with this super stylish hot water bottle. Looks cosy as and there's even a dog jumper to match!

Cushion, £55, Boden

With its pom poms and fun message, this cheeky cushion will brighten any armchair or sofa right up.

Best novelty Christmas gifts for kids

Christmas top, from £23, Boden

This festive tee is perfect for any toddlers or young ones who adore lift and flap books, with fun pictures to be discovered.

Pyjamas, from £25, Boden

Glow in the dark pyjamas, a kid's dream! Do they come in adult size? Available from 3-14 years.

Tulle cape, £72, Boden

This tulle and glitter cape is straight out of the most stylish fairytale. It's guaranteed to go straight to the top of their dressing up box.

