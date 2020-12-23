John Lewis' early Boxing Day sale has major deals on cosy loungewear - that's your lockdown NYE outfit sorted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis has gone early with its Boxing Day sales and while you might have done all your Christmas shopping you might not have your NYE outfit sorted. Considering the fact that none of us will be leaving our homes this New Year's Eve, it's cosy loungewear for the win.

Thankfully, while perusing the John Lewis sale I spotted a mega sale on dressing gowns, slippers, pyjamas and cosy stuff that will make me feel a million bucks as I, erm, slob out on the sofa. Winning.

I'm thinking this year I'll opt for the LPR (little pink robe) and a pair of party slippers - and don't forget the all important accessory - a silk sleep mask. Make it an outfit to remember.

SLIP Silk Sleep Mask, was £50, now £35, John Lewis

Pink loungewear, was £29, now £20, John Lewis

hush black Bina faux fur slippers, now £28, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Cece fleece snuggle lounge top, was £29, now £20, John Lewis

Neom Organics London Beauty Sleep In A Box bodycare gift set, was £28, now £19.60, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners pink Minnie waffle robe, was £35, now £24.50, John Lewis

