46 best January Sales 2021: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

Hurrah! All the big January sales are here! And they are ridiculously good this year. If you didn't get what you wanted over Prime Day, Black Friday, or Boxing Day, well, January is a big month in the shopping calendar. Here are our absolute favourite January Sales for 2020...

MARKS & SPENCER JANUARY SALES 2021

M&S' January 2021 sale has up to 50% off and the deals are incredible. The sale includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and mens.

BOOTS JANUARY SALE 2021

There are some scent-sational New Year sales on at Boots - especially on fragrance!

NEXT JANUARY SALE 2021

This has always been a momentous occasion in the shopping calendar - the January 2021 sale! Now it's all about grabbing those bargains virtually.

JOHN LEWIS JANUARY SALE 2021

Get in quick because the John Lewis January 2021 sale is epic this year.

CURRYS PC WORLD JANUARY SALE 2021

Shop 40% off thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2021 sale.

SELFRIDGES JANUARY SALES 2021

The big Selfridges New Year sale is on! There are discounts across mens, womens, shoes, home and tech - and there's up to 50% off.

ASOS JANUARY SALES 2021

Trust ASOS to bring a stellar sale for 2021. There is a whopping 70% off sale on for New Year. You'll also find reduced prices on shoes from Adidas Originals and Miss KG.

TOPSHOP JANUARY SALES 2021

Right now there's up to 60% off at Topshop, including jeans, t-shirts, and joggers - your 2021 uniform awaits.

RIVER ISLAND JANUARY SALES 2021

The River Island January 2021 sale is across the whole of the RI website - and there are huge deals to be had.

MANGO JANUARY SALE 2021

We'll be investing in some key style pieces from Mango's January 2021 sale this year. From puffer coats to leather ankle boots.

NET-A-PORTER JANUARY SALES 2021

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER has sales on with savings of up to 60% across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. Plus, new styles added daily.

MONICA VINADER JANUARY SALES 2021

Meghan and Kate's favourite affordable jewellery brand has a big January sale on, with up to 50% off gorgeous jewellery.

SWEATY BETTY JANUARY SALES 2021

If you're looking to revamp your activewear to smash your 2021 fitness goals, head to Sweaty Betty and their legendary January sale - with up to 50% off over 500 pieces.

HARVEY NICHOLS JANUARY SALES 2021

Treat yourself to something utterly gorgeous from Harvey Nichols' incredible January sales. The fashion selection includes brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Vince, and Valentino

MATCHESFASHION JANUARY SALES 2021

One of Kate Middleton's favourite stores is offering up to 60% off for 2021 - get in quick.

ASPINAL OF LONDON JANUARY SALES 2021

You can save up to 60% across Aspinal of London's stunning pieces, but you've got until midnight. Run!

EBAY JANUARY SALES 2021

70% off in their brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats, and more!

CHARLOTTE TILBURY JANUARY SALES 2021

As Charlotte would say, 'you're in for a treat darling'. The world-famous makeup artist has revealed a 'SECRET' sale for the new year but you have to signup to unlock the details. Very exciting! There's also a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. You'll love all the amazing offers on makeup and supercharged skincare kits.

BODEN JANUARY SALES 2021

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Boden is holding a huge January sale with up to 50% off seasonal womenswear, menswear, babies, and childrenswear.

ARKET JANUARY SALES 2021

Shop some incredible discounts on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware.

KATE SPADE JANUARY SALES 2021

Save up to 50% off selected styles from Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels this January.

LUISAVIAROMA JANUARY SALES 2021

Get 40% off new season buys with the code HL40. There's also a dedicated sales section - see below.

MISSGUIDED JANUARY SALES 2021

For a limited time only, Missguided is offering up to 80% off in its sale.

LOOKFANTASTIC JANUARY SALES 2021

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - the January sale has up to 30% off haircare, skincare, cosmetics and fragrances.

MATCHES FASHION JANUARY SALES 2021

Matches Fashion is offering up to 60% off selected items from the most incredible designers, including Acquazurra, Paco Rabanne, Balmain and Missoni.

LIBERTY JANUARY SALES 2021

Liberty has a BIG January 2021 sale with up to 50% off at Liberty on womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories.

COAST JANUARY SALES 2021

Woah! Coast has 75% off everything across its entire website. If you have a big event on that will hopefully happen in 2021, now's the time to shop.

H&M JANUARY SALES 2021

Get shopping with January discounts on ladies fashion, menswear, homeware, and kids.

FEEL UNIQUE JANUARY SALES 2021

Feel Unique's January sale is a big treat for beauty lovers. Stock up now!

STRATHBERRY JANUARY SALES 2021

If you're looking to upgrade your handbag and accessories, head to royal-loved brand Strathberry and their epic sale, of up to 60% off.

ZARA JANUARY SALES 2021

Ooh! Zara's January sale is a good one this year - there are big discounts on lots of new recent releases.

NASTY GAL JANUARY SALES 2021

Head over to the Nasty Gal website where the January sale has 50% across the entire website. You can also get an extra 10% off with the code GOGOGO.

FARFETCH JANUARY SALES 2021

You'll find up to 60% off in the Farfetch sale.

REISS JANUARY SALES 2021

Well, this is quite the saving! Reiss - a brand favoured by Meghan Markle - is giving up to 60% off in the January sale.

GAP JANUARY SALES 2021

Check out Gap's January sale section which boasts reductions of up to 70% off.

KURT GEIGER JANUARY SALES 2021

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's January 2021 sale with up to 70% off. Browse your boots, heels, sandals and bags.

GHOST JANUARY SALES 2021

If you've seen Holly Willoughby's This Morning wardrobe lately, then you'll likely have a Ghost dress on your wishlist. Luckily, the brand is offering up to 70% off in the January 2021 sale!

OLIVER BONAS JANUARY SALES 2021

Oliver Bonas' January 2021 sale has some amazing bargains across womenswear, accessories and jewellery too.

BOOHOO JANUARY SALES 2021

Boohoo has a flash New Year's sale where there's 85% off - and get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA.

THE OUTNET JANUARY SALES 2021

With up to 70% off, these styles are just what you'll be craving to wear next season. Think easy-going dresses, cool tops and nature-inspired accents from Valentino, Victoria Beckham, and more.

MINT VELVET JANUARY SALES 2021

Shop the end of year sale that's on right now. From leather trousers to sequin dresses, you can grab a new season bargain and you won't regret it.

FRENCH CONNECTION JANUARY SALES 2021

Take advantage of the French Connection January sale.

NEW LOOK JANUARY SALES 2021

New Look has a big January sale taking place - and you do NOT want to miss out.

MISS SELFRIDGE JANUARY SALES 2021

You can get up to 60% off everything at Miss Selfridge. What are you waiting for?

ANTHROPOLOGIE JANUARY SALES 2021

There's a huge January 2021 sale at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season and start shopping for clothing, accessories, homeware, and furniture.

PRETTYLITTLETHING JANUARY SALES 2021

There are huge discounts on the Pretty Little Thing website.

