Marks & Spencer's sell-out reusable face masks are now available in breathable jersey and new winter prints

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We knew once and for all that face masks were a thing once Marks & Spencer threw their hat into the ring and brought out their own version. The result was so good the masks sold out within 24 hours.

Well folks, they're back in stock and they've expanded the range of face coverings for adults and kids to include a new super comfy breathable jersey version – and at £9.50 for a pack of five, they're great value for money.

RELATED: Looking for a stylish face mask? Shop our favourites

SHOP: Amazon is selling a face mask with earmuffs for winter and we need it!

5 pack reusable Jersey 3ply face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

The jersey face masks feature elasticated ear loops and the cotton ones have adjustable toggles to ensure comfort and fit. Each face covering has an antibacterial coating to keep them fresher for longer and can be washed up to 40 times. Fashion-conscious ladies will love the new winter prints in durable 2 ply cotton...

5 pack adjustable and reusable adults face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP: The best face coverings for men

So if you wash your mask daily, one of these M&S packs would last you six and a half months – which is pretty impressive really. Remember that experts, including John Hopkins medicine recommend that washing your mask after every use is the ideal – so a five-pack would really come in handy. Especially since masks are now compulsory in shops and on public transport in England and Scotland so most of us won’t be leaving home without one.

Kids' reusable and adjustable face coverings, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

For the first time, M&S are also selling disposable masks for adults – £9.50 for a pack of 20 is great value, and these feature nose wire which is particularly good if you’re a glasses wearer.

20 pack disposable adult masks with nose wire, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Double denim fans will be loving this laid-back style...

Adult face coverings five-pack, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

And a plus point with these masks is that the brand uses Fairtrade, organic and recycled cotton – so you can have peace of mind on the sustainability front.

The new kids' designs include a nod to Percy Pig and cool camo designs. You can also get the Percy Pig pack in adult size and the winter prints in children's sizes, so you can match when you take the kids to the shops. Cute!

Children's face coverings Percy Pig five-pack, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Animal print lovers are also well covered with these vibrant and wild designs...

Adult face coverings five-pack, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

RELATED: The ULTIMATE face mask guide for kids

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrities wearing chic face masks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.