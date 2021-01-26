Marks & Spencer's knitwear is 30% off right now - and these pastel jumpers are going straight in our basket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pastels aren't just for spring – Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon can attest to that. The pair have been spotted wearing a number of candy-coloured pieces this season and we're feeling inspired. From pale pinks to sky blue hues, sherbert lemon shades to rainbow designs, Marks & Spencer has dropped a 30% off offer on knitwear right now, so you can get your hands on the dreamiest pastel knits for less. These jumpers are going straight in our basket...

Lilac Crew Neck Jumper, was £19.50 NOW £13.65, Marks & Spencer

We're loving this lilac number. It's even made from recycled polyester!

Blue Ribbed Jumper, was £25 NOW £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Meet your new favourite jumper. This aqua knit can be teamed with work trousers and pencil skirts for the office or jeans and box-fresh trainers for a more casual feel.

Pink Crew Neck Jumper, was £19.50 NOW £13.65, Marks & Spencer

Sick of grey winter days? Brighten up your wardrobe with this bubblegum pink piece.

Green Square Neck Jumper, was £25 NOW £17.50, Marks & Spencer

A contemporary take on a classic design, this gorgeous green jumper certainly makes a statement with its elegant square neckline.

Multi-tonal Roll Neck Jumper, was £19.50 NOW £13.65, Marks & Spencer

Stacey Solomon would love this multi-tonal design. Fitted with a timeless rollneck, the super soft Cashmilon™ fabric feels soft like cashmere – minus the price tag.

Blue Ribbed Crew Neck Jumper, was £19.50 NOW £13.65, Marks & Spencer

Wrap up warm in this cosy cornflower blue jumper. Knitted from pure cotton for a soft and breathable feel, it also comes in turquoise and blush.

Lilac Slash Neck Jumper, was £25 NOW £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Add a touch of luxury to your knitwear collection. This lilac jumper is seriously chic with its slash neck and full sleeves gathered at the cuffs.

