﻿
mango-coat-hero

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article  

Mango just launched an EPIC coat sale – with up to 70% off!

From puffa coats to pretty parkas, Mango’s sale is packed

Carla Challis

Stop what you’re doing – the Mango sale has just dropped, with luxe loungewear discounted, affordable boots and the best thing? The coolest coats on sale.

If you’re after a bargain coat to jazz up your daily lockdown walks or store it away for next winter, you’re in luck, as Mango’s sale now has UP TO 70% off – with coats starting from as little as £19.99. You better shop quick before they sell out…

SHOP: ASOS' sweat jumpsuit trend is all we need right now

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite earrings are on sale - quick!

Shop best Mango quilted coats on sale

mango-camel-quilt

Faux fur puffa, was £79.99, NOW £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

This faux fur puffa is a winter classic, and available in camel and black.

mango-mini-puffa

Oversize quilted coat, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

We love this short puffer for those less chilly winter days.

mango-leather-quilt

Oversized coat, was £119.99, NOW £89.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Quilted and a leather look? This is one cool coat.

SHOP: The best chunky boots to wear on winter walks

mango-red-black

Colourblock anorak, was £79.99, NOW £59.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Bored of black coats? Inject some colour with this double hued coat.

mango-green-mini

Mini quilted, was £89.99, NOW £59.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

A lighter padded coat is a great option if you're the queen of layering.

mango-glam-quilt

Hooded coat, was £119.99, NOW £49.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Possibly the most glam of quilted coats?

Shop best Mango lightweight jackets on sale

mango-parka

Cotton parka, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

This parka is top of our spring wish list for visits to the park.

MORE: The cutest colourful cardigans to wear right now

mango-suit-black

Structured blazer, was £69.99, NOW £19.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

A timeless black blazer is a wardrobe essential - snap up this bargain.

trench

Pocket trench jacket, was £69.99, NOW £54.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

If you don't have a trench for spring, grab this cute shortened version.

tweed

Tweed jacket, was £89.99, NOW £55.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

A tweed shacket? We're sold.

Shop best Mango wool coats on sale

mango-naomi

Textured wrap coat, was £89.99, NOW £29.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Not only is this jacket cosy, it's a celebrity favourite too - Hollywood actress Naomi Watts has been spotted in it.

mango-wool-fur-black

Detachable collar coat, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

With a detachable collar, this is fabulously versatile coat.

SEE: 8 of Kate Middleton's best winter outfits

mango-khaki-belt

Handmade wool coat, was £169.99, NOW £84.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

This will look trendy thrown over jeans and a sweatshirt or can be smartened up for the office.

shearling-coat

Faux shearling coat, was £69.99, NOW £29.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

This snuggly shearling coat is gorgeous - and a bargain, too!

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about shopping

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.