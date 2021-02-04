Mango just launched an EPIC coat sale – with up to 70% off!

Carla Challis
Mango’s sale is packed with discounted coats, affordable parkas and puffer coats on sale. Shop the best Mango coats in the sale for your lockdown walks
Stop what you’re doing – the Mango sale has just dropped, with luxe loungewear discounted, affordable boots and the best thing? The coolest coats on sale.
If you’re after a bargain coat to jazz up your daily lockdown walks or store it away for next winter, you’re in luck, as Mango’s sale now has UP TO 70% off – with coats starting from as little as £19.99. You better shop quick before they sell out…
Shop best Mango quilted coats on sale
Faux fur puffa, was £79.99, NOW £35.99, Mango
This faux fur puffa is a winter classic, and available in camel and black.
Oversize quilted coat, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango
We love this short puffer for those less chilly winter days.
Oversized coat, was £119.99, NOW £89.99, Mango
Quilted and a leather look? This is one cool coat.
Colourblock anorak, was £79.99, NOW £59.99, Mango
Bored of black coats? Inject some colour with this double hued coat.
Mini quilted, was £89.99, NOW £59.99, Mango
A lighter padded coat is a great option if you're the queen of layering.
Hooded coat, was £119.99, NOW £49.99, Mango
Possibly the most glam of quilted coats?
Shop best Mango lightweight jackets on sale
Cotton parka, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango
This parka is top of our spring wish list for visits to the park.
Structured blazer, was £69.99, NOW £19.99, Mango
A timeless black blazer is a wardrobe essential - snap up this bargain.
Pocket trench jacket, was £69.99, NOW £54.99, Mango
If you don't have a trench for spring, grab this cute shortened version.
Tweed jacket, was £89.99, NOW £55.99, Mango
A tweed shacket? We're sold.
Shop best Mango wool coats on sale
Textured wrap coat, was £89.99, NOW £29.99, Mango
Not only is this jacket cosy, it's a celebrity favourite too - Hollywood actress Naomi Watts has been spotted in it.
Detachable collar coat, was £89.99, NOW £35.99, Mango
With a detachable collar, this is fabulously versatile coat.
Handmade wool coat, was £169.99, NOW £84.99, Mango
This will look trendy thrown over jeans and a sweatshirt or can be smartened up for the office.
Faux shearling coat, was £69.99, NOW £29.99, Mango
This snuggly shearling coat is gorgeous - and a bargain, too!
