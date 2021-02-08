14 best last minute Amazon gifts for delivery by Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A friendly reminder that the countdown to Valentine’s Day 2021 is ON! But don’t worry if you are scrambling to do your Valentine’s Day planning, which can be even more complicated when taking quarantine into consideration. We’ve made an edit of the best last minute Valentine’s Day gifts and essentials on Amazon – yes, everything you need to make the day special for you and your crush, better half or Galentine.

From Valentine’s Day loungewear and lingerie, to chocolate gifts, decorations, sexy games, flowers and more, check out our list of must-haves that will be delivered to your doorstep before 14 February.

The classic: a stuffed bear and box of chocolates

Deluxe Valentines Day Plush Bear Bundle, $28.98, Amazon

If you're a stickler for tradition and yes, a bit OTT romantic, you can't go wrong with the stuffed bear and heart shaped box of chocolates – an awwww-inducing Valentine's Day staple for as long as we can remember. This set even comes with a heart-shaped picture frame gift, too.

Loungewear with heart

Noble Mount Onesie Pajamas, $29.99, Amazon

This year Valentine’s Day is one for staying in – so stay cosy and flirty in heart-print fleece onesie.

A bouquet for Bae

Soho Floral Arts Roses in A Box, $54.99, Amazon

Another sweet last minute gift: give your crush gorgeous flowers that will last. Soho Floral Arts creates real floral arrangements that are safely preserved in a non-toxic process so they will last for up to a year.

Lovely lingerie

Avidlove Deep V Teddy, from $10.99, Amazon

Available in 21 colours, this lace one-piece comes in sizes from Small to 4XL, so there’s a sexy look for everyone.

A funny quarantine card

Covid Quarantine Valentine’s Day Cards, $14.95, Amazon

These fun cards that come in a pack of 24 can be sent as a postcard or framed as a last-minute gift.

Sweets for your sweet

Valentine's Day Chocolate Gift Basket, $44.95, Amazon

The perfect last-minute gift is this delicious Valentine’s Day basket filled with with six Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares as well as: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Gourmet Butter Caramel Corn, Chocolate Covered and White Chocolate Caramel Drizzled Pretzels, Peanut Brittle, Chocolate Covered Cashews and Chocolate Almond Bark. Gift it to the one you love or just treat yourself!

A Valentine's Day gift for your cat...

EXPAWLORER Valentine's Day set for cats, $14.99, Amazon

A pretty pink collar along with four cat toys that your kitty will love.

...or a heartfelt V-Day present for your dog!

Valentine's Day Dog Bandana, $10.99, Amazon

Show who your heart REALLY belongs to with this sweet bandana for your dog.

A romantic backdrop of Valentine's Day decorations

Litviz Valentine's Day Decoration Set, $19.99, Amazon

You’ll definitely make an impact when you decorate with this V-Day kit that includes two Glitter Heart Banners, 10 red heart balloons plus ribbon, 50 candles and 1,000 (yes 1,000!) artificial rose petals to sprinkle around for the ultimate Valentine’s Day ambience.

Kiss-proof lipstick

Kylie Cosmetics 'Red Velvet' Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit, $25, Amazon

For a very sexy pout, try Amazon’s Choice for red lip kit – Kylie Jenner’s popular, long wearing Velvet Liquid lipstick and liner.

Fun and Games

Talk, Flirt, Dare! Card game for couples, $25.95, Amazon

Keep the intrigue going with these three sets of cards to play with your partner, whatever stage of your relationship you are in. Talk for conversation and connection, Flirt for date night intimacy and Dare to spice things up!

Stay in touch 'face-to-face'

Echo Show 5, was $89.99 Now $44.99, Amazon

If you’re social distancing, an Echo 5, currently in Amazon’s Valentine’s Day sale, will help you keep in touch with those you care about.

