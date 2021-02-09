Marks & Spencer has the BEST Valentine's hoodies from £18

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day this year wouldn't be complete without our lockdown staple – a whole lot of Valentine's loungewear. And Marks & Spencer's new knitwear has love written all over it, literally.

We're obsessed with Marks & Spencer's slogan jumpers, hoodies and T-shirts, which we'll be sporting this Sunday and beyond. After all, love is more than Valentine's, right?

Since we can never have too many hoodies, top of our list is this candy pink hoodie with the subtle slogan, Love Is, printed on the chest. Giving us all the Legally Blonde vibes we could possibly want, it's as cosy as it is cute, made from brushed towel fleece fabric.

Pink Love Is Hoodie, £25, Marks & Spencer

And we're definitely snapping up this gorgeous knitted hooded jumper too. Made from a soft, brushed cotton, we love the green jacquard slogan against the navy knit.

Lovely Slogan Hoodie, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

You can't beat a matching loungewear set for feeling a little more put together – this khaki set has a heart-print hooded jumper and heart-print joggers for the win.

Heart Print Lounge Hoodie, £18, Marks & Spencer

Heart Print Joggers, £18, Marks & Spencer

Or big yourself up in their Self Love Club range, including a bargain funnel jumper for £18. Hello snuggles on the sofa!

Self Love Club Hoodie, £18, Marks & Spencer

Or a super cute 'love' tee to pop under your colourful cardigan.

Love Tee, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

And since lounge dresses are fast becoming the new sweatshirt, you can't beat a lounge dress – M&S' Self Love Club sweatshirt dress is the perfect transition out of your leggings and hoodies and into something a little…loungier.

Self Love Lounge Dress, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

As is this khaki heart print lounge dress.

Heart Print Lounge Dress, £25, Marks & Spencer

Who needs sexy Valentine's lingerie?

