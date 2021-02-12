The Presidents Day sales have landed – and we've found all the best deals to shop TODAY

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just when you thought winter shopping couldn't get better, the winter sales have just gone up a notch for the Presidents Day sales! There are big discounts on fashion, beauty and more at some of our favorite online stores - from Nordstrom to Macys - in honor of Presidents Day on Monday, February 15.

We’ve rounded up the best Presidents Day sales, deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier.

When is Presidents Day 2021?

Presidents Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2021 President’s Day falls on the 15th February. Next year we’ll celebrate on 21 February, 2022.

What stores have Presidents Day sales?

Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the President’s Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level. That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything at both major department stores, like Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom and Saks, retailers from Sephora to Wayfair, and brands we love like Anthropologie, Coach and Everlane.

Shop the best Presidents Day sales

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom's major February markdowns are good for Presidents Day and beyond! Get up to 70% off

HALOGEN Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, was $98 Now $39.97, Nordstrom

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack's 'Clear the Rack' sale means you'll get an EXTRA 25% off clearance items for savings up to 75% off on top brands in fashion, beauty and more

Elemis Lime & Ginger Salt Glow Body Scrub, was $60 now $13.48

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's Presidents Day sale, take an extra 50% off clearance items labeled: EXTRA 50% OFF CLEARANCE: DISCOUNT APPLIED IN BAG. The incredible offer covering all categories from fashion to homeware, is valid both online and in store through February 15!

Vera Wang Queen Duvet Cover, was $450 Now $81 with extra clearance discount, Bloomingdale's

MACY'S

At Macy's you'll find Presidents Day discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, and there's an additional discount if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe or home in the run up to spring. Use the code: REFRESH for up to an additional 20% off on selected items.

Solutions by SensorGel Memory Foam Pillow, was $60 Now $25.49 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

SAKS

At Saks you'll find designer deals on everything from top fashion labels to luxury fragrances...

Givenchy Catena Leather Crossbody, was $1,590 Now $795

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vaccums to laptops with Amazon's goldbox deals.

ASOS

ASOS has launched their "biggest deal ever" for Presidents Day! There's up to 80% off on (almost) everything, PLUS get an extra 20% off with the discount code: 20YAY

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get an extra 50% OFF ALL SALE ITEMS, this weekend only!

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost – there's an extra 20% off sale items!

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is offering a whopping 40% off your purchase, some exclusions apply.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Save on all you need for your home in Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents Day sale, including up to 40% off selected towels and $60 off cookware.

Wamsutta 500-Thread-Count Olympic Queen Sheet Set, was $119.99 Now $59.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

COACH

Shop big discounts on Coach purses, shoes and accessories, and take an extra 20% off already-reduced ready-to-wear with the discount code: EXTRA20

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! Get an additional 20% off like-new products that are already at up to half price, including certified refurbished Apple technology.

EVERLANE

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's sale includes footwear, clothing and bags at up to 70% off – get a chic pair of shoes just like Angie and the Duchess starting at just $29!

The Glove Mule shoe in ReKnit, more colors available, was $98 Now $39, Everlane

FENTY BEAUTY

We love Rihanna's beauty line! Take a look at That Fenty Beauty Drop – customizable bundles like the $27 Kiss These Cheeks 2-piece blush + lipstick set, a $36 value, or the Fenty Face Fresh Complete four-piece set with blush, lip, illuminator and bronzer, which you can get for $75, almost 25% off the $99 value. Available until 2/22.

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY NOW

GAP

Score 50% off selected jeans and tees, plus there are TWO discount codes you'll want to know about. Get an extra 10% off with discount code: FORYOU and an extra 50% off sale styles with the code: SALE.

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's sale, where you'll find the season's faves at up to 70% off.

SHOP H&M SALE

J CREW FACTORY

Get 40-60% off everything at J Crew Factory, including new arrivals, and an extra 60% off clearance items with the discount code: BIGCOZYSALE.

KATE SPADE

On new arrivals, get $50 off when you spend $150+, $150 off when you spend $350+ and $250 off when you spend $550 with the discount code: SPRING. And don't miss the sale section where you'll find big discounts on purses, accessories, homeware and more.

LEVI'S

Get 30% off sitewide in the Levi's Presidents Day sale! PLUS get an extra 40% off sale styles with discount code: PREZ30.

LOFT

Get up to 50% off your purchase with the discount code: WANT.

Quilted Sweatshirt, was $54.50 Now $34.99 PLUS 50% OFF WITH CODE: WANT (Final price: $17.49)

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

If Marc Jacobs beauty is one of your faves or you've always wanted to try the high end brand, now's your chance to get your beauty haul on a budget!

Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon, 10 colors available, was $32 now $10.40, Marc Jacobs Beauty

MARSHALL'S

Check out the brand new markdowns in the clearance section at Marshall's.

MODAOPERANDI

Take an extra 20% off designer looks on sale – no exclusions! – with the discount code: 20SALE

MYTHERESA

You'll also find designer fashion at a discount at MyTheresa, where you'll get an extra 40% off selected looks on sale from brands like Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen, Gucci and more

NIKE

Shop Nike's sale section, or sign up to be a member and automatically get 20% off full-price styles through February 15.

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, Nine West's Presidents Day sale includes Buy 2, Get 40% Off on new styles, plus an extra 20% off on sale shoes, including cozy loungewear friendly looks.

OLD NAVY

Old Navy has an online exclusive: 35% off your purchase, discount automatically applied at checkout. And there are two more deals that caught our eye – all face mask packs are just $5, and women's leggings are on sale for $6 (baby, toddlers' and girls' leggings are also on sale for $4!).

SEPHORA

Shop the Sephora beauty Presidents Day sale with beauty buys at up to 50% off – and get free shipping on all orders with the code: FREESHIP

HUDA BEAUTY Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, was $29 Now $18, Sephora

SHOPBOP

Get up to 60% off on stylish designer looks.

SKINSTORE

Need a skincare boost with the latest skincare products and gadgets? Now's your chance to invest in yourself and save. Get 25% off Skinstore's Presidents Day sale with the discount code: PRESIDENT

URBAN OUTFITTERS

You'll find major discounts on cool buys – everything from fashion to homeware – in the Urban Outfitters sale.

WALMART

Walmart hasn't rolled out a specific Presidents Day sale, but you can find great deals in the clearance sale section this weekend and beyond!

WAYFAIR

Save up to 70% on what you need for your home right now – kitchen and dining, bedroom, living room, outdoor furniture and more – in Wayfair's Presidents Day clearance sale.

Rachael Ray 13-Piece Non Stick Cookware Set, was $240 Now $125.99

SHOP WAYFAIR SALE

ZAPPOS

Zappos has some seriously tempting deals on your favorite shoe brands, including great deals on Converse, Ugg, Hunter, Adidas, Birkenstock and Kate Middleton's favorite boots, Sorel.

